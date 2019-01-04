Guy receives salty message from stranger using his Netflix account. Then things escalated.

People will shell out $10 or more for a sandwich near daily, they will spend $8 per beer, but ask someone to spend $7 a month for their own Netflix it's like you've suggested murder. At this very moment, I have at least 3-4 people on my Netflix, and in the past have used the passwords of exes, ex-roommates, the ex-roommates of exes, distant cousins and the like in order to get a sweet injection of television.

Basically, there's some sort of deep force (cheapness, I suppose) keeping a lot of people from taking the leap to start their own Netflix account. Because of this, completely entitled and bonkers situations arise all the time, wherein people pressure the person they're mooching from to pay the bill on time - which of course, involves layers of hypocrisy.

In a recent Reddit post, a commenter shared a more extreme example of how entitled people can get over someone else's Netflix account. In this instance, the moocher wasn't even a close friend, and quickly launched into insults when the owner of the Netflix account shut their entitlement down.