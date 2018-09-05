15 married people share formerly cute things about their SO’s that now drive them crazy.

Being married seems like a true ride, it's one I've never been on so I'm typing this out of pure speculation.

First, you fall deeply in love with someone because you love the way they look at the world, how they laugh and the way their stupid hair falls around their face. Then, after parsing out your love feelings through dating, you both make the decision to leap into a lifelong commitment of love, partnership, and inevitable annoyance.

Regardless of how much you love them, living with another human being long-term is HARD. There's a reason there are so many dramatic roommate stories floating out there in the abyss. This difficulty is quadrupled when you add in long-term romance, (probably) some kids, and the ongoing stresses of adulthood.