24 men share how they know their wives are 'still the one.' Love might actually be real.

Like most rewarding things in life, marriage takes a lot of work. Marriage is about teamwork, compromise, and being there for your partner at every turn. When both parties do these things, the appreciation for one another comes naturally. And with that, you are often reminded of why you married your amazing spouse in the first place.
A man on Reddit posted a thread asking, "Guys with over a decade of marriage, what's your "Yep, she's STILL the one" moment?" Men commented with some of the sweetest things I have ever read online. I'm not crying, you're crying!
Check out some of our favorites, and make sure you have some tissues within reach.
1. TheFlyingScotsman60 has me over here thinking love might be real.
27 years later I still get excited when she comes home from work or where ever. 27 years later we still make each other roll with laughter. I just love it when I see her laughing her head off with tears rolling down her cheeks. We are in this together, through the highs and the lows. It is us, a damn good team, against the rest of it and she does not take prisoners. I love her unconditionally and she me.
2. GadreelsSword cherishes the little things.
After twenty years she still takes ME out to dinner. She’s always interested in my day. She will spontaneously give me a hug for no reason. She sends me funny pictures on my phone.
It’s the little things.
3. tavernau has me literally sobbing.
Over a decade together but not married.
I've got terminal cancer and she's still here.
I love her more every day and it rips me apart that will end sometime too early. We make the most of it and get on with it.
4. DJGrawlix has a keeper.
19 years together I've been cooking all our meals for about 9 years now. A few weeks ago she tells me she wants to start cooking a dinner a week to help get me out of my rut. Best Valentines day present I've had in a while! It makes me feel supported and gives me a little more time for my other projects.
5. toddlschuler and his wife keep things spicy.
19 years. Waited in bed this morning until she got out of the shower just so I could get a peek at her boobs to start my day.
6. PleaseDontTouchThose has my heart swelling.
11 years and quite frankly it’s most days, not big events but all the little things. I literally couldn’t imagine life without her. She’s not just the one, she is the only possible one, irreplaceable.
7. Alwaysloves found a way to make me 'aww' at a story involving bodily fluids.
I’m currently off work sick. She’s just come into the room while I’m exploding with diarrhea to empty my sick bucket for me.
She’s the one.
8. JeepNaked, how dare you do this to my heart.
Every time she walks in the room, even after 20 years my heart skips a beat.
9. chicken_on_the_cob has the most thoughtful wife.
Loving this thread. My response is a bit lighthearted but true nonetheless. Every year since 2006 my two friends from high school and I go camping for 4 days, and my wife stays at home with the kids. The trip is the highlight of my year TBH, as I rarely get to see these guys. This year I got home from work late the night before the trip and found she had cleaned all my dirty cooking utensils, pots, pans, etc and repacked then for me. It’s a little thing, but just an example of how thoughtful she is.
10. Fuel_junkie is still head over heels for this one.
It still amazes me that we are still the bestest of friends. We complete each others thoughts all the time. We are so in sync it borderlines on paranormal. We will be doing two completely different things and have the same exact thoughts. I can’t count how many times that we would be chilling in bed, playing on our phones and both, at the same same time, burst with excitement to show each other the same picture or meme.(We both cruise Reddit and Facebook at any given time)
It’s just amazing to think she is literally my other half.
Ten years later she still supports every dream I have and she works harder just to help me achieve it. She has sacrificed her time and energy to better our lives when she could use every excuse and get away with not doing much of anything.
She really is the best.
11. FaisalKhatib, okay seriously, you're making me use up all of my tissues.
Been married 6 years but I've been with her for almost a decade.
We've got a disabled kid. We've been through more downs than ups. We're financially, physically and mentally struggling. I stay at home (work part time) to take care of the kid. She works full time and takes care of the kid on weekends (So I can get a break). She has zero time for herself.
I'm a bundle of joy killing negativity. She's full of optimism. She wants a second child. We can't afford it but she doesn't care. She believes we can make it work. I keep breaking her dreams. She still loves me more than anything else in the world. She'll always be the one. Wish I could be better. It breaks my heart a little every day.
12. benevolentgastronomy has the best high school sweethearts story of all time.
Married 4 years, though we’re high school sweethearts (almost 30 now) and she has supported me though several ruts, starting a business, dissolving a business, and through several pointless jobs. She still believes that I can accomplish anything and is often more enthusiastic of my dreams than I am.
We have two kids now and she has had body image issues since the last one. She still gets new and exciting lingerie because she knows I love seeing her body even when she doesn’t.
The moment though had to be in college when we were on mushrooms and went to the music practice rooms and she played piano and we both sang songs from the phantom of the opera. I was already in love with her voice, but it was immediately apparent that our voices fit together. We rode that high, but we never lost it. We still play together constantly and when I sing our kids nursery rhymes I can hear her harmonizing in the other room.
13. Raymien and his wife have a signature look.
I'll be married 26 years this August, the moment is when she gives me that "look".
The one that says "I'm happy, your happy, were both happy". Then we both seem to end up smiling, and maybe even laughing for nothing.
It's probably not the best explanation, bit is the gods honest truth.
14. MGTOWtoday, awwwww, stop!!!
Too many things to count. Just one example. I need the bedroom to be cold so I can sleep. But I get overheated while I’m sleeping and will kick the blankets off me in my sleep. Then I wake up freezing. Now whenever she gets up before me, she’ll cover me back up.
15. krutchreefer the vulnerabilty here is too cute.
Married for 11 years together for 18. We still laugh a lot. We travel really well together. We are still both genuinely interested in the other person. THE thing though, is that when the world feels like it’s against me, she can always talk me through it and make me feel better. She is one of the very few people I will shed my armor for.
16. Olddellago is married to a hero.
She ate a whole gallon of ice cream last night. God I love her.
17. Sykotik just made my heart explode.
Every single time she laughs. I could be 100ft. away across a crowded room and when she laughs I just crumble.
18. Weltraumwurm loves his wife unconditionally.
We had a dyson vacuum cleaner. Three years after I’d bought it, she came and asked me how to turn it on.
Then she broke it. Love her to bits.
19. Mugi_Li84 reminds us not to give up hope if you don't find the one the first time around.
Only been 3yrs with this woman. My last marriage to my ex had bad communication. She jus didn't handle conflict well. My current 3yr relationship....everytime we have a disagreement. No one raises they voice, no one curses, we jus search for the middle ground and leave it there...and it's soooo refreshing .
20. noironicname is making me feel all of the feels.
Where to begin. Over 30 years together and she still amazes me. She has a lot of health problems and has had more than her share of surgeries (8 and counting) and is in constant pain. When she smiles or laughs my world stops. It truly is a 1000 watt smile. After her surgeries when she couldn't do much, she would watch all the cooking shows . Now even though she has a lot of pain and can't stand for long she cooks me a gourmet meal almost every night. She has told me that if I ever run across a recipe that sounds good just print it out and she will make it. When I do find one, within a couple of days there it is for dinner. She truly does treat me like a King. I've hit the jackpot with her. We joke a lot and usually have a lot of fun together. On movie night there is popcorn and beer waiting for me to enjoy along with the movie. You are truly lucky if you find a partner like her. I love and admire her so much. I am one lucky man.
21. DrRumdumcabbage just made me consider opening myself up to love. What is happening???
Whenever we take a drive and put on Spotify, she already controls it because she's the passenger (she doesn't enjoy driving). She always plays Damn, I wish I was your lover. A year or two ago (we've been together 18 years, married 14), while on a 8 hour drive to visit family she told me she plays it because once, before we started dating she played it over and over, memorizing the lyrics, the whole time imagining we were together.
She said the song makes get so overjoyed were still together. I always thought it was a meh song, but now I love hearing it.
22. Raptor922 just got real and I am here for it.
Not quite married a decade (9 years this year), but best friends for 14 years, so I'll leave my half a cent.
For us, there's no "still the one". When we were married, we committed to life together. Our marriage certainly hasn't been perfect. The first year or two were hard. The next 5 developed a rhythm. The next few have been about growth.
If we're going to be stuck together for a really long time, we might as well learn how to be a better partner for each other. We've been in therapy every 6 weeks for the past couple years, together and separately. Not because our marriage is in trouble, but because we both know we can always be better.
The reason we are "still the one" for each other is because we both choose to be. We both know we're flawed people, and we know we're often blind to our own flaws. As life changes, flaws improve, and sometimes new ones appear.
I think the key to a happy relationship is to be humble enough to always be making yourself a better partner - and to have a partner who does the same.
23. braywarshawsky is making me feel some type of way.
We'll be married 12 years in June 2019, but have been together for 19 years. I'll tell ya, the relationship between us has taken on a whole different depth of mutual understanding, respect, and devoted love to each other. Especially after kids came into the picture, one of which is special needs. I can't even begin to describe how much she means to me, and is truly my rock of our family foundation. To answer your initial question (sorry for babbling on) my true "yep she's still the one", is how in little moments she'll daze out while watching tv next to our daughter, and they'll have the exact same expression on their faces. They'll notice that I'm looking at them, and get embarrassed & turn red in the face... That's it. A momentary fix.
24. kayne3k brings it home with this disgustingly adorable one.
I woke up about 3 am this morning as our daughter was crying. She's a baby that's fine. Me and the wife were holding hands in our sleep. I don't know how often we do it but it happens from time to time.
