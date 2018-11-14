17 men share the most ridiculous lies they’ve kept up for years. Trust no man.

The problem with telling a seemingly innocuous white lie is they propel a rapid-fire domino effect until you inevitably are caught in a full-on web of lies. If you fess up, then you're caught in a pit of embarrassment for lying in the first place. Basically, it's a lose-lose situation that many of us how found ourselves in at one point or another.
Obviously, there are different tiers of lying. Knowingly deceiving someone about your identity or intent falls under a very different category than unthinkingly lying about what kind of breakfast meat you prefer. In most cases, the dumber the lie is, the funnier the circumstances are thereafter.
In a recent Reddit thread men shared the ridiculous white lies they've maintained over the years (because fessing up was too embarrassing), and it's frankly delightful seeing firsthand how quickly things spiral out of control.
1. A lie deprived wyattberr of fries.
"I told a girl in my teens once that I hated fries to impress her (dunno why I thought this would work). She told my friends. I became known for hating fries. I haven’t ever had the heart to come out and reveal the truth, so I’m only able to eat fries when I’m alone and certain none of my friends will ever see me.
Edit: I’m well aware I can just tell people that I like fries now. But I’m too deep. This is the life I live now and I’ve accepted it. Thank you anyway."
2. BigMic25 accidentally appropriated Judaism.
"At my first job I jokingly told my manager I was Jewish and couldn’t eat something she brought to a work thing we had bc it had bacon all over it(it really just looked gross).
I only worked there for a couple years but she’s sent me a Hanukah card every year since I met her. From age 16-28. Every time I see her around at the store or out to dinner in town she always asks if I got her card and I always tell her yes thanks so much!"
3. When usegao's joke spiraled out to his dad's arm.
"I was in a long distance relationship with someone I had met studying abroad. I sent my then girlfriend a picture of my family in which my dad's arm was bent at an odd angle in which it appeared his lower arm/hand was missing. She jokingly asked if he had one arm, and I soberly replied that he did.
It didn't come up again until I introduced her to my dad. She was very surprised to find out that he had two arms. I believe the first thing she said to him was "You have TWO ARMS!" She confessed to me that she had been very nervous about meeting him and offending him by accidentally staring or something. Honestly, I had no recollection of telling her he had one arm but it sounds exactly like some dumb ass thing I would say."
4. The day michael0715 became Mug Man.
"In high school I invited a girl over to my house and offered her something to drink. I brought out two mugs of whatever beverage it was and she asked why I grabbed mugs. The truth was they were the closest thing, but I said deadpan “I only ever drink out of mugs.” Why did I say this? I have no idea, but I had to keep it up the next two years while I dated her. I remember one time I was at her house and grabbed a normal cup for water when her mom said “I thought you only ever drank out of mugs.” I replied with “uh yeah but I saw this was still dirty so I thought I would clean it off for you” and my dumbass proceeded to hand wash a single cup in silence before putting it back and grabbing a mug. I received three mugs as gifts. I hate mugs now."
5. kwantomleep and the Pike Fish saga.
"My buddy bought a small Northern Pike (fish) for his tank, but it ended up being too large. Took it to my parents hours to release it behind their place. My mom saw it, asked what we were doing, and I told her it was a pet we were going to raise.
Later, she asked me why I would waste money on a pet fish we would never see again, so I quickly came up with the lie that we had it tattooed, so we could easily identity our Pike if it was ever caught.
It's been over 10 years now, and most of my family is in on it now, except mom. She has told neighbors to watch out for our fish, wanted to put something in the community letter, brings it up often. Random people will ask me about it.
There have been so many embellishments and details added over the years, it has hit the point where she will kill me if she ever finds out. It almost always comes up at big family holidays, someone asking if we have caught it yet. One day I'll have to photoshop a Pike with the appropriate tattoo."
6. The day midas_1988 got a twin.
"I thought it'd be funny to tell a girl from high school that I had a twin, not realizing she had such a huge crush on me that she would have believed anything I said. I did almost nothing to reinforce the lie, yet the last time we spoke, she asked about him. He's doing great. He's married just like me..."
7. When sithemadmonkey built a friendship on a lie.
"On my first day in uni, walking through the freshers fair, someone walked up to me and said "so you didn't go to [other uni] then?" Confused me said "no" and we got chatting. Turns out she thought I was someone she met at that other uni's open day, and I didn't have the heart to tell her that wasn't me. We promptly became incredibly good friends, and she is godmother to my eldest. Still haven't told her that our friendship was founded on a lie..."
8. The time doctrgiggles became a fake Fight Club enthusiast.
"First day of college - I meet my new roommate. He hangs a Fight Club poster up and asks me if I like Fight Club. I said yes, of course. We had several conversations over the next couple years (we only lived together for one) about Fight Club and numerous references were made to it. Thing is, I've never seen Fight Club.
Eventually it was just a curiosity thing, how long could I go? I've still never seen it even though I know the plot pretty dang well from multiple hour-long conversations about it."
9. When chrisguy40 found out croutons aren't called Ghostie Toasties.
"Not really my lie but I had to live it. One day at dinner with the family we were eating a salad and I asked my older brother what these crunchy things were on top, because I liked them. My brother told me they are called "ghostie Toasties". I never questioned it and up through college I was still asking friends if they wanted ghostie Toasties with their salad until someone finally asked me wtf I was talking about. That's when I realized they are called croutons and I was living a lie thanks to my brother. They still mess with me about it."
10. Even Shaun played along with aldyevik's lie.
"My daughter (when she was about 7) asked why me and my sister had long names but our brother, Shaun, has a short name. I told her that Shaun was short for Shaunhamptonson and I convinced my brother to go along with it. Somehow it came up at her primary school and a teacher asked me about it in front of her, so as not to embarrass my daughter, I told the teacher it was true and the lie was then set in stone. My daughter is 13 now and I know she’ll be really embarrassed if I now tell her the truth, so I’m dreading the day when the truth will out."
11. sortofzach's fictional road head.
"When I was a teen, I got into a car crash that totaled my car with my girlfriend in the car. Well my dads friend started telling everyone it was because I was getting road head and was too busy to pay attention. I’ve been going with that for 6 years because in my twisted family, it sounds better than the reason being that I was looking at my fingers for a short second because they kinda hurt."
12. Drunken_Economist went colorblind for a crush.
"When I first met my ex, she was talking about her (girl) friend who was colorblind. I made an offhand comment about that's rare, "colorblindness is usually in guys like me". She thought I meant Iwas colorblind . . . and instead of correcting her right away in front of her friends I somehow decided to let it go and correct her later. Except I forgot. Long story short, for two years I had to pretend to have trouble with reds and greens because after I didn't correct her right away, there was really no good time to.
I'm glad we broke up, because now I can see colors."
13. schoolsbelly and the dead brother alibi.
"Two nights before high school graduation I was out with some friends and my dad let me drive his new truck. We were out by a river drinking beer and avoiding the cops. End of the night I"m parked a little weird and when I go to back up my front end drops down and I put a dent in the bottom of the truck. My dad didn't notice for six months, sadly during that time my brother died. When my dad did finally notice I blamed it on my dead brother. That was in 1994, I told my dad a few years back what really happened and he just laughed.
Sorry Billy"
14. BohemianJack and his fake first time in snow.
"The first time played in snow was when i was 18 when a freak snow storm hit. But by the time I woke up it had mostly melted just enough to make a crappy snowman.
Last winter it snowed again, first time I ever saw it coming down and it was enough for a crunch sound when stepped on. I was with my SO and I told her "oh, is that what snow sounds like when you step in it?" She freaked out and said "IS THIS YOUR FIRST TIME IN SNOW?!"
For some reason, I said yes, and she said it made her very happy that she got to experience my first snow day with me. I brushed it off and thought "well this makes her happy so I'll keep it to myself". But oh man, she has told that story enthusiastically more than once, and how honored she was to experience such a crucial moment in my life. No pun intended, I thought I was in deep and only getting deeper with this lie.
I recently came clean about it and we had a good laugh (after feeling anxious she was going to feel betrayed). This was after a year of keeping up the lie."
15. When a hot girl got sick from soda, so did AromaticStyle.
"This hot girl got sick from drinking soda and only drank chocolate milk at parties so I told her it made me sick too and I only drank chocolate milk. Carried that with me for 15 years. "
16. pencesleftnut really laying the lies on dad.
"In college, my dad paid me $1,000 to never ride a motorcycle. I bought one with the $1,000 he gave me, crashed it, broke my leg, and have maintained with him for almost a decade that I was just riding a longboard down a steep hill."
17. tronz13 and the deeply mysterious man with the goatee.
"I’ve worked at a seasonal (summer) restaurant job for several years, and my first year there a bald headed man with a goatee who I did not recognize at all called me out by name and said hello, but I was too afraid to ask who he was so I pretended I clearly knew him.
It’s been four years now and the conversations have only gotten more specific and detail oriented but I’m in way too deep now to figure out who I’m actually talking to."