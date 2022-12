Kids truly can say some of the wildest things on earth.

There is something about the sweet spot of being young enough to be uninhibited that brings out some of the most absurd and entertaining quotes and interactions.

Being a parent is often a teeter-totter of exhaustion and sweet moments, and the only thing better than the sweet moments are the funny and strange conversations.

Twitter is chock full of parents sharing the funny, awkward, and disturbing things their kids have said.

So if you need a laugh or a quizzical brow furrow, look no further.

1.