45 of the messiest comments celebs left on each other’s Instagrams this month.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 30, 2018@8:40 PM
July was a messy month. People have been surviving record heat waves across the country (and the world at large), we experienced chunks of BOTH Cancer and Leo season, and we still have a month left of summer to go.

Luckily for us, celebrities are JUST as messy as the rest of us. They might have a bit more money and opportunity to access tools for wellness and tact, but that doesn't mean they actually use them. In many ways, being famous just gives you MORE opportunities to spread your mess across the land.

The fabulous Instagram account @commentsbycelebs is fully dedicated to scouting out the most deliciously messy interactions between famous people.

If you've been feeling a bit emotionally scattered lately, perhaps you can take solace in this collection of 45 extremely extra Instagram comments left by some of your favorite (and least favorite) celebrities.

1.

This guy. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

2.

Tell me more. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

3.

Swipe. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

4.

5.

I can assure you, no one is complaining. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

6.

You couldn’t make this shit up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

7.

Lmao same. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

8.

9.

Morning roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

10.

Glad we cleared that up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

11.

No, no it wasn’t. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

12.

You know, I had a feeling. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

13.

Had to round em up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

14.

Highest bidder right here. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

15.

16.

17.

Co-parenting. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

18.

Here you go, @lisarinna. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

19.

Sorry to disappoint, fellas. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

20.

The ultimate @cbcbravo crossover. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

21.

Just gonna leave this here. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

22.

Spontaneous roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

23.

Care to respond, @robloweofficial? #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

24.

Hate when that happens. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

25.

Atta girl. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

26.

Rounded up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

27.

Same. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

28.

Classic Lisa. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

29.

Favorite interaction of 2018. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

30.

Morning roundup✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

31.

32.

33.

Ladies & Gentlemen, Seth Rogen. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

34.

Or on pleasure. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

35.

36.

37.

Taken 4: coming soon. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

38.

39.

Gooood morning. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

40.

Black tie optional. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

41.

Tag your ex. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

42.

👑 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

43.

Thursday roundup. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

44.

45.

Spot on. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

July was messy, but let's be honest, August probably won't better.

