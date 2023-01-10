15 people share the hardest lesson they've learned as an adult.

Whether you're 15 or 55, growing up is tough.

There are so many complicated nuances to navigating the world as an adult, and most of us weren't in the least bit prepared for them.

Even with the best parents and the most thoughtful temperament, you're going to hit some tough bumps in the road that you never could've foreseen.

Luckily, we don't have to learn everything through experience. Listening to the hard-won lessons of others is a great way to soak in more knowledge while forgoing some of the pain.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the hardest lesson they learned as an adult, and you might find some fresh or familiar wisdom in here.

One best friend is better than multiple acquaintances. Quantity does not equal quality.