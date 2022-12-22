15 people share the most desperate thing they've done for money.

Unfortunately, we all need money to survive.

This means rain or shine, we've got to find ways to make ends meet and keep the lights.

In some cases, this can lead to some very strange work situations. Besides the paycheck, the best thing you can take away from a weird job is the story. And sometimes, reading about other people's weird gigs can make you feel less alone in the hustle.

People on a popular Ask Reddit thread shared the most desperate thing they've ever done for money, and the sky is truly the limit.

1. From Rumpleshite:

I participated in some market research for a new beer. Sounded great at the time, ‘I get paid to drink beer?’

Anyway, it was a bunch of different beers in small plastic cups all of which started out tasting like the strainings of the devil’s underpants and progressively got worse.