15 people share the toxic behaviors society still makes excuses for.

There are a lot of behaviors normalized in widespread society that aren't healthy. In fact, some of the most rewarded traits prioritize profit or power over emotional connectivity.
In some cases, growing healthy as an individual can sometimes look counter to our culture.
That family is allowed to not respect boundaries. It's something I see a lot and often trying to set healthy boundaries with them makes them treat you like the bad guy.
And media and society tends to promote this behavior as love, when it's often actually dysfunction.
There's a difference between being close and taking care of your loved ones and being expected to give up reasonable rights to personal space or to self-sacrifice for them.
