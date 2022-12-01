15 people share the baby names that made them 'lose respect' for the parents.

It's safe to say that everyone has a different taste in names.

Culture, language, and personality are all major factors in shaping the kinds of names you resonate with and which make you ask "why in the world?!"

Even with the subjectivity of names, there are some that elicit a lot more question marks than compliments.

So people in a popular Ask Reddit thread shared the baby names that made them immediately lose respect for the parents.

1. From cinnamongreen:

Any of Nick Cannon's kids' names. They are all so over-the-top bad.

Moroccan, Monroe, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Beautiful Zeppelin, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice Cole and Zen.

Why?

2. From nahteviro:

A guy running for some office near me is named Rocky Rhodes.