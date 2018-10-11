14 people share their 'but wait, it gets worse' stories. It really did get worse!

Have you ever had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, and then it somehow got WORSE?! Has your terrible, no good, very bad experience ever transcended one day and unfolded into a longer saga worthy of a screenplay, or at least a few years of therapy?!

If so, you are certainly not alone. The universe is a wild place that throws messes at some people while letting others glide along, and it's truly as unfair as it is unpredictable.

Some of the most compelling stories you'll hear are delivered with the terrifying caveat -- "but wait, there's more." Oftentimes the "more" adds multiple extra levels of terror and interest to the anecdote at hand. Which is to say, it's fascinating when it happens to other people but hell when it happens to you.

A recent Reddit thread asked users to share some of their wildest "wait it gets worse" stories, and hoo boy, the internet delivered some elaborate realist nightmares to our eyeballs.