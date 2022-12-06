15 people share toxic behaviors they see in themselves but have a hard time controlling.

Being human is innately messy.

Regardless of ideals or intentions, we all have coped in toxic ways, behaved badly at times, and said or done things we regret.

When it comes to becoming healthier, self-awareness can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, you need self-awareness in order to pinpoint your flaws and grow. On the other hand, pinpointing your flaws doesn't do the heavy lifting automatically.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the toxic behaviors they see in themselves but still have a hard time controlling.

I always try to sympathize with others but feel like I just make the conversations always about me.