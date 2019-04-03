12 people recall what it was like to be in a coma. The movies got this one wrong.

Sure, we all know that comas are a thing that can happen to anyone, but most of us have no idea what it's like to actually be in one. Does your light flash before your eyes? Where does your mind go? Do you see the so called "light" at the end of the tunnel? How do you poop???

via GIPHY

Luckily, someone on Reddit had the same curiosity as me and asked people to share stories of their experiences from when they were in a coma. The answers are pretty wild and interesting, to say the least. Life is crazy, man. Here are eleven that stopped us in our tracks. Prepare to get emotional about the miracle of life.

1. Fbriorprincess