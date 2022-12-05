15 people share what was 'normal' when they were a kid that they don't see anymore.

While kids still go through the same developmental phases as they always have, our rapidly evolving technology and pop culture have changed the norms around childhood.
Activities and experiences that were normal even 10 years ago might seem antiquated today, and it can be fascinating to note the shifting tides.
Using a set of 20-year-old encyclopedias as a reference for my homework. JFK is president!
Memorizing phone numbers.
Parents smoking in a car with kids with the windows rolled up.
Quicksand in movies and TV shows.
Candy cigarettes.
Pay phones and answering machines.
McDonald’s play places.