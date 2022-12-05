15 people share what was 'normal' when they were a kid that they don't see anymore.

While kids still go through the same developmental phases as they always have, our rapidly evolving technology and pop culture have changed the norms around childhood.

Activities and experiences that were normal even 10 years ago might seem antiquated today, and it can be fascinating to note the shifting tides.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared things that were normal during their childhood that they don't see anymore, and it runs the gamut from hyper-specific to more generalized trends.

1. From ResplendentAmore:

Using a set of 20-year-old encyclopedias as a reference for my homework. JFK is president!

Memorizing phone numbers.

3. From WonderfulEmergency77:

Parents smoking in a car with kids with the windows rolled up.

4. From kzab81:

Quicksand in movies and TV shows.

5. From Mechhammer:

Candy cigarettes.

6. From Mondayslasagna:

Pay phones and answering machines.

7. From Initialthrust: