7 people share stories of when they realized the baby wasn't theirs.

If you watch Law & Order, chances are you're familiar with the storyline of a father finding out the kid isn't his. The drama of this plot line is ripe, and it provides the perfect opportunity for the slow, dramatic zoom ins that the show is known for. But what goes down when this happens in real life?
Someone on Reddit (MurkMunny) must have had this exact question, as they posted the question: To any Redditors who wife/significant other that clearly wasn't yours...what's your story.
People came in hot with some pretty wild stories, and here are seven of our favorites.
1. Stuntedatpuberty was in denial for a while.
I am now in my 50s. Back in my 20s, I was really desperate and dated a woman who was about 12 years older. About 9 months into our relationship, I go away to another state for a weekend trip. Come back and found out that she had given birth to a child.
I was perplexed because she didn't seem pregnant and no one around us knew she was pregnant. She even said that she didn't know that she was pregnant. I'm black, the woman was white and the kid was powder white. But, I do have white in my family. I didn't believe the kid was mine because, 1) I would have had to impregnate her in the first month (possible, but I don't remember ejaculating) , 2) she looks nothing like me and 3) she's too light to have my genes.
My mom convinces me that this has to be my kid because the woman says it is and that I have a mixed background. I want to believe it because not believing it means some other guy is the dad. But, my rational side says there is no way she's mine.
So, we move in and eventually get married. The relationship doesn't last and we separate. I decide that I have to find out the truth, even though I know it. I get some money together and get a DNA test. Sure enough, I'm 99% excluded.
I show the results to the mother and she says I'm wrong and the test is wrong and that I just don't want to be a dad. I tell her that I do, but I'm done paying child support. However, I give her the option to pay for another DNA test or go through the courts. She declined.
2. This one from Dystopianpresent has a lovely ending.
I have a friend from Sudan. Hooked up with a white girl at a college party. Just a one night stand, until 9+ months later she tracked him down for a paternity test.
She was living with her white boyfriend and his parents. They threw her a shower, built a nursery, were at the delivery..... and in true sitcom-esque fashion she didn’t give any indication it wasn’t his until her little fro popped out of her.
My Sudanese friend and his current wife have primary custody of the lovely 10 yr old girl and one of their own.
3. pictorsstudio gave us the reverse of this story.
So this is a little different but a friend of mine came out black. Both parents were white. As you can imagine it was more than a little concerning for dad. He accused mom of cheating and it turned into a big fight when she insisted she had not. Paternity test ensued showing that he was the father. Upon further investigation they found out that she had a black great grandfather or something and it waited a generation or two to be expressed. So kind of the opposite of your question but related.
4. TheMohawkNinja has a bittersweet story.
Was in a long-distance relationship with a girl in college. After going two months without a period, she took a pregnancy test which turned up positive. After informing me, I had to keep myself from panicking (I hate kids, and didn't work during college to avoid burning out). While she refused an abortion, she agreed to adopt out the baby when it was born.
A week goes by and I get a massive wall of text from her in Skype that basically boils down to "I'm leaving you, the kid is not yours as my ex and I had a ton of unprotected sex, and the doctor confirmed that the date of conception isn't when you and I were together. I'm not sure why you didn't realize this already, but I'm sorry for everything."
It's a weird mix of feelings to both go "yay I'm not a dad" and "OMG, the girl I intended on marrying is pregnant with her ex's kid".
5. tonique19 is related to the real life Jane the Virgin.
My cousin went through IVF treatment. The lab got her husband and anther men junk mixed up but by the time it was found out she was 18 weeks pregnant
Both cousin and husband are white German my beautiful nephew is a pretty coffee colour.
Got enough money to pay for he's education right up to uni.
6. ICanHandleItOk wins for most intense story.
Both parents white.
Mom: Sandy blonde hair, pale skin, bluish eyes.
Dad: Dark curly hair, medium skin tone, brown eyes.
Bro looked like Dad and I look like Mom.
So my parents divorce when I'm 12. They had one of those informal "let's just see if we can work things out" talks to see if they needed an actual hearing. For whatever reason, I was there. I thought it was awesome at the time and felt so mature but WHO TF LET A 12 YR OLD IN ON THIS???
So they're trying to hash out child support. Mom looks at Dad and says "I just want you out of my life, Mel. I don't need or want anything from you. She isn't yours."
needle off the record
cue paternity test
Turns out she was right. I wasn't his.
He called her a whore and me a bastard and that was that. I had no dad anymore. Not that he was much of a one in the first place.
So who's my father? I have one strong suspicion. She had a "male friend" who would come over and draw with me and play ball with me and stuff like that. He was Italian, so dark hair and olive skin, which I most definitely am not.
But his youngest son is blonde and light eyed, like me.
I looked him up last year and was gonna say something like look, whatever happened I don't care. I just want my medical history. Turned out, he died 2 years ago. I thought about contacting one of his sons but that seems like bad form. His adult kids don't need to be mixed up in the (possible) product of his dad's affair.
7. faerie03 shows us how this storyline doesn't always have to be upsetting.
I wish I could have my husband answer...
I was a surrogate, so he knew about the entire thing before I was even pregnant. He had never seen a baby born before and said it was life changing. Baby clearly was not ours.
Not nearly as dramatic as other responses I'm sure.