15 people who fought back against bullies share what happened.

There are few stories more cathartic than tales of revenge on bullies.

The image of the underdog standing up to the person who tormented them for so long is the inspiration for countless movie plots and folk songs.

Even if you've never personally been bullied, it's hard to resist the catharsis of a story of revenge that feels like pure karma.

So if you need some schadenfreude in your step today, look no further.

People in a popular Ask Reddit thread shared their stories of fighting back against bullies, and how it all went down.

1. From MoonfrostTheElf:

Kid I had known for years had constantly s*xualized me and my little brother (as a "joke" to make us uncomfortable), threatened us on the bus, made fun of us, and mocked our parents.