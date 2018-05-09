5 people who hilariously trolled scammers by giving them a dose of their own medicine.

The only feeling better than completely avoiding the pernicious forces of scammers (circling all of us like vultures), is the deeply satisfying feeling of trapping a scammer at their own game. It takes a certain amount of humor and savvy to effectively scam the scammer, but when done properly (and subsequently shared with Twitter), it is truly a beautiful feat.

Since it's far too easy to miss out on the truly cathartic clap-backs exchanged between scammers, and the witty prey who turn around to scam back, I have graciously compiled some of my favorite examples of this trend.

So, please, enjoy the show. Maybe you'll even feel inspired to take notes for your next run in with a malevolent scammer.

1. This attorney who schooled a scammer.

It finally happened. I finally got a call from a scammer claiming to be the IRS and I could finally pull all of the tax law and privacy law I know out of my brain. This is a good day. This is MY day, people. — Art of the Hadeel (@twittysuch) April 3, 2018

She was fully ready to take down this scammer with some cold, hard, facts. Since she's well versed in the ins and outs of both tax and privacy law, calling out the scam was a breeze.