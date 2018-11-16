18 prison guards share the most wholesome things they've seen on the job.

13. Sometimes pregnancy brings out the best in people, CordeliaGrace knows.

"I was pregnant and remained full duty with both of my kids. My first pregnancy, I had a block bid. All 69 of those inmates turned into well meaning grandmas while I was on duty. I’d get up and do a round, and I’d have guys running for the stairs to make sure they were clear and dry, I’d come back to my desk to find snacks and drinks (which I’d give back to them...I did doubles with the package room CO, so I knew where the stuff was from and that it might’ve cost that visitor a pretty penny to get that stuff for their person, but thought that counts). I was due not too long after Easter, and I was the subject of their main prayer (novena?) that year. Also, a lot of old wives’ tale shit got spouted my way, but again, it was the thought that counted. These guys were also genuinely concerned I would go into labor on the block, and there was some sort of emergency plan the heavy hitters had, should that have happened, involving what each would do, how to get help to the block the fastest, etc. I didn’t find that out until about a year ago.

My second pregnancy, I’d changed bids and was now the yard officer (still am). My old block guys...they’d step to anyone from another block who they thought was giving me attitude, being rude, or just generally inconveniencing me in a mild fashion. They also stepped to new guys in their block and told them what for. I didn’t really know this was happening until much later in my pregnancy, and had to tell them to chill out, as I didn’t want them to get in trouble if some one took it out of hand. They also prayed for me again that Easter, but I was asked by the priest that time if I was comfortable with it, which I was.

My best friend at work recently had her baby, and her regular inmates fell all over themselves as well.

TL;DR- hardened max security inmates turn into caring and concerned grandmas when their regular officer gets in the family way."