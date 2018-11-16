18 prison guards share the most wholesome things they've seen on the job.

There is a lot to be said about the prison system in the United States. Firstly, the concept of putting people in cages will never feel normal, regardless of the reasons. Also, the people that end up in prison versus the people who commit crimes in this country tend to bisect when it comes to factors of race and class.
However, since I neither work within the system, nor have all of the stats handy for a long-winded essay about the racist ills of the prison industrial complex - I'll leave my soapbox at this: the prison system is complicated, and inmates are complex human beings with stories fanning far outside the mainstream narratives.
That being said, it's always refreshing to hear stories that actually humanize inmates and show nuanced interactions vs. horror stories that confirm stereotypes about people in prison.
In a recent Reddit thread prison guards and former prisoners shared the most wholesome things they saw on the inside, and it's a breath of fresh air.
1. Pinknurse81 witnessed a long abiding understanding of grief.
"Working as a jail nurse, I had an inmate that had a family member pass while they were in. He was clearly upset that he was unable to attend the funeral, the other inmates in his pod held a memorial for him to speak and have support."
2. LadyofDunderMifflin and the case of the mysterious fruit.
"I work non-security. One time I had an inmate walk up to me, super-sketchy like. He reached in his pants. I mentally prepared myself to see his junk.
But instead he pulled out a piece of fruit.
He then proceeded to pull out twenty pieces of fruitfrom his pants, handing one to every inmate in the room.
When I went to scold him about taking food out of the dining hall he said, “what? I brought some for everyone!”
3. djeinmein has witnessed the power of cupcakes.
"I'm a social worker in a prison in Belgium. We were doing a cooking workshop with some of the inmates, there was one guy in the group that was a bit 'mentally challenging'. We were decorating cupcakes, and he reeeeeaaally didnt know what to do, so he just threw some sprinkles on it randomly.
The others stopped him, told him to breath and relax. Showed him how to make smiley faces, how to use different colours, all that good shit. They did it all together, slowed down the pace just for this one guy. Let me tell you, those cupcakes looked amazing and the one guy was so proud.
I work in a prison with a lot of mentally unstable guys and everytime there is one participating in a group all the other guys are just so patient, it's amazing to see."
4. Trannysaurus-Sex and the baby frog.
"I'm not a prison guard, but I was a prisoner. Out in the yard, a frog found its way into the enclosure from under the door. A group of inmates found it, and started pushing other inmates that wanted to step on it. They protected it until it went back under the door. It was sweet seeing these other inmates, who were in jail for violent crimes, ready to throw down to let the frog live."
5. parkerlou92 knows life on the inside can change someone.
"Not prison, but locked inpatient psych unit. We had a prisoner shipped to us bc he needed chemo during his life long sentence. I was only 21 (female) at the time and he was 6’5, in his forties. I was assigned as his 1:1 sitter and transport companion. I was terrified to be 1:1 with him bc he was so much bigger than me and had murdered 3 people about 15 years ago.
One day, after his chemo session, I was sitting with him and we were both eating a sandwich. He looked over and said “I really Hope I don’t scare you. I’m a different person now. Thank you for eating lunch with me.”
So simple but so pure."
6. TheRabadoo's brother is still looking out for the elderly.
"My brother is an inmate in a federal prison and the last time I went to visit him, this really old dude walked by and they gave one another a nod an “what’s up.” I asked my brother who this old man was, and he told me “Oh, he’s just a real old guy that doesn’t get into trouble or anything, so me and the guys (they’re all fuckin huge) watch his back for him.”
7. JollyBroom4694 has witnessed all of the scenarios.
"I’ve had many a prisoner jump in front of me when someone gets too close and aggressive and tell them to back down, we’re just doing a job and shouting at us does nothing.
I’ve seen prisoners assist staff in restraints when they’re struggling. One particular prisoner was shouting he had razor blades in his mouth and wouldn’t spit them out. Another prisoner overheard this and ran in to grab them out of his mouth before he could bite staff.
I’ve seen prisoners talk people they’ve never met down from suicide and I’ve seen them do their best to make life for people who are there bearable.
They make me laugh my arse off most days and they’re honestly one thing that’s kept me in the job as long as I’ve been in it."
8. UrsaBuffet and the artist.
"Not a guard, but did some time at a minimum-security facility (for drug possession). My cellmate was a professional tattoo artist before his sentence. You'd think there would be a lot of requests for ink jobs, but he spent most of his time making drawings for other prisoners. They'd give him things out of commissary in exchange for a picture they could mail to their families. The warden eventually just let him hold art class once a week. Even though having to check-in/out the pencils and pens was a stark reminder that yes, we were in prison, those classes were a lot of fun and helped pass the time. We'd talk trash about each other's art - 'your drawing is a crime against the arts, we hereby sentence you to thirty days of finger painting!' For some of the guys in there, this class was the first time they had any real exposure to art instruction. Seeing someone in their late 30s,40s,50s, get really really excited about shading and blending and in general just stoked about what they made was pretty cool."
9. Faelwolf saw an inmate save a life.
"While working the floor one night, one of our officers had a heart attack and collapsed. An inmate rushed over, began CPR, got another inmate to run to the control booth and get help on the way, and saved his life. The inmates cheered and applauded when the officer revived. Not one inmate in that pod tried to take advantage of the situation.
There was also an incident with the state facility, where a prison bus was hit and rolled. The inmates did not flee, helped the injured, including the guards, and even directed traffic at the scene until police could take over.
In both cases, the inmates involved received reduced sentences."
10. tightbutt0 now has the hookup with a delicious tamale pir recipe.
"A friend of mine’s aunt used to be a warden of a prison in MD. She had a cookbook at her house solely made up of recipes from the inmates. One of which was a tamale pie that was to die for."
11. ButterflyAtomsk's sister's spirit was blessed by the inmates.
"My sister was a prison guard and was killed in a car accident on her way home from work.
We were told by her co-workers that the prisoners held a rosary (prayer) for her. I always thought that was super nice of them and wish I could have told them thank you."
12. maddomesticscientist knows you're never too old to swing.
"When I had to do community service in my small county I (a female) had to go out with the work gang from the mens jail. There weren't any other options for me. So it was a young 20's me with a bunch of hard-bitten frequent fliers more than twice my age. One of the days we broke for lunch at this little out of the way park. It's one of those first really nice days of spring and it's all breezy and pretty out. I finish my lunch and decide to go swing on the swings.
13. Sometimes pregnancy brings out the best in people, CordeliaGrace knows.
"I was pregnant and remained full duty with both of my kids. My first pregnancy, I had a block bid. All 69 of those inmates turned into well meaning grandmas while I was on duty. I’d get up and do a round, and I’d have guys running for the stairs to make sure they were clear and dry, I’d come back to my desk to find snacks and drinks (which I’d give back to them...I did doubles with the package room CO, so I knew where the stuff was from and that it might’ve cost that visitor a pretty penny to get that stuff for their person, but thought that counts). I was due not too long after Easter, and I was the subject of their main prayer (novena?) that year. Also, a lot of old wives’ tale shit got spouted my way, but again, it was the thought that counted. These guys were also genuinely concerned I would go into labor on the block, and there was some sort of emergency plan the heavy hitters had, should that have happened, involving what each would do, how to get help to the block the fastest, etc. I didn’t find that out until about a year ago.
My second pregnancy, I’d changed bids and was now the yard officer (still am). My old block guys...they’d step to anyone from another block who they thought was giving me attitude, being rude, or just generally inconveniencing me in a mild fashion. They also stepped to new guys in their block and told them what for. I didn’t really know this was happening until much later in my pregnancy, and had to tell them to chill out, as I didn’t want them to get in trouble if some one took it out of hand. They also prayed for me again that Easter, but I was asked by the priest that time if I was comfortable with it, which I was.
My best friend at work recently had her baby, and her regular inmates fell all over themselves as well.
TL;DR- hardened max security inmates turn into caring and concerned grandmas when their regular officer gets in the family way."
14. try_new_stuff found the Dungeons and Dragons lovers.
"I walked up on a group of 4 inmates playing dungeons and dragons. When I asked how they played without dice, I think they said that they played Rock Paper Scissors. They had an ongoing game for like 3 years
15. When youshouldwanttoknow got asked for fangs.
"Nurse not custody. In the prison I work at the inmates write their medical requests on a designated form and turn them in at the clinic. The dentist works out of the same clinic, so sometimes requests get mixed up. I collected a request reading: “With Halloween is coming up, can I get some clip on fangs? 🧛♂️” Yes, with a hand drawn fanged smiley face emoji."
16. Nicholas Sparks always starts the water works, just ask VCAMM1.
"My husband spent a couple of months in jail many years before we met (coke is a helluva drug) and once a week was movie night. Room full of prisoners cried the night they showed The Notebook."
17. AgentBigBooty saw how many people support each other's education.
"I volunteer tutor in local institutions. I help incarcerated individuals work towarda earning their high school diploma, those who are illiterate and people who speak English as a second language. I'll never forget how many inmates volunteered their time to help these students work to complete their educational goals. Whether it was to help them study, help translate or just offer moral support. Learning a new language or subject can be frustrating so it's incredibly beneficial to have such a supportive environment."
18. ironicadler knows how much adults still love science projects.
"I've done volunteer work in prison education programs before and it was just the most pure, wholesome thing ever. We brought in fun science activities that we usually do with kids and these groups of grown men just lost it with excitement. They were so bored all the time, all they wanted to do was learn and ask questions, and they were totally respectful about it (this was especially appreciated as I am a tiny woman). We had fascinating discussions about global warming, made slime and volcanoes, it was awesome. A couple of the guys couldn't read and afterwards they told us they appreciated that we explained everything with pictures and drawings. I love my job."