15 people share the wildest secrets they found out their SO was hiding from them.

If you've ever had a strong gut feeling your partner was keeping a secret from you, the chances are you were sensing something. Cautionary tales about long-term partners living double lives can be just as fascinating as they are depressing, which is why I'm so obsessed with them.

Do we ever truly know our partners? Is trusting someone fully just a practice in foolish self-harm, or should we embrace it in order to cultivate love? These questions, and several far less coherent musings have been swirling in my head since I stumbled upon a Reddit thread where commenters shared secrets they'd discovered about their partners after being together awhile.

Most of these are complete deal-breakers, several bordering on criminal activity, while others are delightfully bizarre. I'll let you decide which fall into their respective categories, because hoo boy, there's a lot to unpack here.

1. The classic yet painful cheating secret.