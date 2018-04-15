24 tweets about sex guaranteed to make you laugh in bed.

There's absolutely nothing funny about sex until you think about it and realize the whole ordeal is pretty absurd. We build whole mating and beauty rituals around the concept of mashing our privates, so why not have a laugh about it?!

Even the most solemn of lovers has a few stories about awkward or funny sexscapades, or the over-the-top things they do to get laid. I have personally gathered some choice hilarious sex-related tweets in hopes of blessing you with some orgasm-fueled laughter.

1.

[in the car & my wife turns up the radio]

Wife: it's our song

Son: you & dad made a song?

Me: no, we listen to this song when we fuck — David Hughes (@david8hughes) July 15, 2017

2.