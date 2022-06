Ah, June: the month of summer, Pride, love... and capitalism.

Celebrators of Pride month have long criticized "rainbow capitalism" - a targeted inclusion of the queer community which has acquired sufficient purchasing power to generate a market focused specifically on them.

If you've ever been to a Pride Parade, you'll know exactly what this looks like. As if the trans and queer poineers of the past who fought / died / were incarcerated for our rights would think "job well done!" at the sight of a tacky Bank of America float.

Luckily, the LGBTQAI community will always do what they do best: throw shade. Here are 17 tweets that highlight corporate hypocrasy in the name of Pride:

1.

2.