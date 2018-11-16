20 servers share the most awkward dates they've witnessed. Don't propose at Olive Garden.

Is there any demographic that statistically witnesses more awkward dates than waiters?! They bring first dates all of the necessary food and drinks, see the messiest break-ups in restaurant history, and witness hundreds upon hundreds of deeply uncomfortable silent dinners.
Servers are nothing short of experts on the body language of dates, which is why they have the best anecdotes of strangers bombing their chances at love. Obviously, love is not some opportunity that appears once only to quickly dissipate after a missed connection. However, continuously botching dates will statistically alienate your chances for companionship, which makes for better stories in the long run.
In a recent Reddit thread servers shared some of the most awkward dates they've witnessed on the job, and it'll give you secondhand embarrassment while making you feel infinitely less alone.
1. TheStankTank witnessed a slow bomb.
"They sat down and, from the girl's body language, you could tell she was into him. As the date progressed she closed off, then sat pretty much sideways, then was playing on her phone. The body language shift occurred over maybe 1.5 hours. He didn't stop talking the entire time.
2. bonsai_bonanza witnessed a dreadful proposal at Olive Garden.
"A guy proposed to his girlfriend at the booth across from my friends and I...at Olive Garden. When he got down on one knee and opened the box, she was shaking her head and then just stared silently. It must've been a whole 30 seconds of pure silence, but it felt like an eternity. Then, the guy proceeded to describe the ring, how much it cost, the different aspects of it, etc. Finally, the girl just went, "Nooooooo" and the guy just sat back down and they tried to finish their dinner. I caught eyes with our server and he made the most perfect "holy hell that was bad" face. Geeze that was awkward."
Edit: I still picture him saying "My love for you is like these breadsticks...Unlimited<3" He didn't say it, but I still picture it.
Edit 2: I really don't think she rejected him because of the location. Obviously, I can't be certain, but she seemed like a nice girl and had this "What're you doing? You hardly even know me" expression. I definitely think the guy was just really awkward and read the situation horribly.
3. HappyLittleTrees17 witnessed a great escape.
"There was a couple sitting at the bar together - seemed like it was a first date. Maybe after 30min of them being together I’m in the back rolling silverware and the dude comes running into the back and goes, “there’s an exit back here, right?” and proceeds to bolt out of the back door.
4. Foxjessie saw the truth hurt, literally.
"There was a couple at my work having drinks, girl went to the toilet, came back and admitted that she’d been sleeping with the guys brother. Apparently glasses were thrown across the room and they both got kicked out."
5. ryan_peay witnessed a scene straight out of a telenovela.
"Bartending a day shift at an upscale Italian place in a high-end shopping centre over the Christmas season. Couple comes in, starts drinking and is VERY flirty with each other. They clearly liked the attention. I wasn’t quite sure why the man seemed familiar but he had a face I knew from somewhere.
Midway through their lunch the woman used his name and it dawned on me that the man was the husband of my previous boss. I told him he looked familiar and asked if he was “Mark” from “That Restaurant on the way to the Beach?”
He said that he was not but the woman he was with insistent on making it awkward and peppered me with questions like, “I’ve heard the owner of that place is crazy, did you know her?” She was backhandedly trashtalking “Mark’s” wife and the whole thing was so uncomfortable. He was an all-around bad dude though and deserved it.
For additional context, his family had owned “That Restaurant on the way to the Beach” and his wife (my former boss) ran the place until she caught him cheating. They divorced, she got the restaurant and continued to run it with her sister.
Fast forward a few years and the two eventually remarry. It was during their second marriage that he turned up at my bar with his mistress."
6. spoooky_spice witnessed the opposite of a date.
"Not exactly a date- but I served a couple one time who had met up to discuss the terms of their divorce at the fancy-ish restaurant I worked at at the time. They came before the dinner rush so they were pretty much my only table, and every-time I’d check in on them the wife was extremely angry/tearful and they were bickering about holiday schedules for their daughter/timeshares etc. it wasn’t the end of the world but it was extremely awkward to butt in to change our their forks or refill drinks while they were so emotionally charged."
7. oOshwiggity saw a date that was basically a one man show.
"I worked at an ice cream parlor - kinda old timey. Not much seating. Anyway, guy comes in with a girl, they pay for their own cones and take a seat at two of the 7 stools. Dude is talking and girl is laughing and into it. TWO HOURS LATER DUDE IS STILL TALKING and the girl looks like she wants to cry or punch him in the face. They withstood the galeforce trauma of at least 7 families with screaming kids, adults who "just love that these tiny places still exist!" And several rounds of me sweeping around their feet and pointedly scrubbing the counter around them. The guy never asked her a question. Never let her say more than a few words before he stomped out her "rude interruptions". I was all, "hey guys, we close soon. I hope you have a nice day, but i need to mop." (We still had a few hours but like fuck i was just gonna listen to some twat prattle on about himself if i didn't have to.) Watched them walk down the street and he was STILL TALKING. Like, fucking get a room with yourself, guy. You're obviously the man of your dreams."
8. significantmundanity and the eating fetish.
"Really little guy, maybe 5 foot 4, 120 pounds comes in with a gigantic woman, probably 6 feet tall and easily 300 pounds. Both tatted the fuck up with piercings to match.
The woman orders her dish and before I get the guy's order, he says in a sexy voice, "I think you want more than that." She smirks at him, says, "You know I do," and orders three more entrees. This was clearly a thing for them. They seemed incredibly happy together and became regulars at my restaurant.
I feel like I played a not insignificant role in this bizarre couple's eating fetish for like three years."
9. Lampmonster1 witnessed a lot of bad proposal attempts.
"I've told this one here before. I worked in a resort hotel, high end, I waited tables in the fine dining restaurant. It was pretty common for people to propose there, so much so that I had a system for the whole thing. One guy came in and wanted to do the ring in the champagne thing, and I talked him into doing a dessert alternative that doesn't result in a sticky ring and champagne on the floor. Anyway, long story short. I bring the ring, she says "Dammit, I've told you before I'm not marrying you." He flips, she's super calm about it and basically treats him like a child having a tantrum, which to his credit he was not screaming or anything, just very upset. He left, she ate the fucking dessert, eventually he came back and paid and they left together. Super awkward."
10. Oreosforever the couple that truly started looking alike.
"This wasn’t so much as awkward but just unusual: Served a young couple at a high end Italian restaurant that came in wearing matching outfits. I asked them what the occasion was. They were celebrating their 3 month anniversary. I’m so glad they found each other."
11. Durnovarian has seen old habits die hard firsthand.
"There's a habit of some older couples where the elderly gentleman will order on behalf of his wife. I guess it might have been cute and romantic once, but it doesn't work with some younger couples.
I was serving a younger couple (early 20s), who seemed pretty early into the relationship. They were ordering drinks and he orders her drink for her. Far from being dazzled by him knowing what she wanted, she didn't want any of it."
"Well I'd actually like a latte, not a coke. But fine whatever, if I don't get a say..."
He responded quite angrily with "oh sorry, have what you want then!"
She got her latte and he glared at me. They ate and left. Not been in since, I'm sure they're doing well."
12. Rangerstation01 and the awkward mail order bride date.
"So I'm not 100 percent certain, but one time I think someone went to the chain I worked at to meet their mail order brides (it could have been prostitutes, looking back on it, but I thought this at the time). It was two guys in suits that came in seeming really nervous.
One comes up to me and lets me know what the girl looks like in case she's confused when she comes in. I'd never gotten a heads up like this before and he seemed super nervous/ sketched out."
So, the women come in and they don't speak very good English and have heavy accents, which stood out in the small neighborhood. They were dressed very minimally for it being cold and raining outside. I point them out to the table with the two men and they're introducing themselves like it's the first time they met with awkward hugs and asking about their flights. I got to overhear some of the stilted conversation and talk of money while passing by.
The other time was when an ex of mine came in with his girlfriend and she left crying for some reason halfway through. Apparently he brought up that we dated and he kept looking at me, which somehow caused that whole scene."
13. icysunshine witnessed a record breaking jerk date.
"Was a cocktail waitress at a bar in a high-end restaurant a couple years ago. This couple comes in right around peak hours, guy looks annoyed, girl looks really excited. The whole time the girl is trying to talk to this guy and he's completely ignoring her. He gets a call and talks on the phone for a good 10 minutes, hangs up and starts talking to anyone around him but her. He's getting more and more drunk and starts hitting on the female bartender and eventually the cocktail waitresses (myself included) telling us he could get us all much better jobs in Atlanta. The girl he's on a date with has started crying at this point and once he actually notices he yells at the bartender because it was obviously restaurant's fault for her being upset. She yells at him to stop yelling at the bartender because he's been such an awful date and he goes off, tells her he didn't even want to eat here, she should've picked a better place, and he isn't paying for her food and drinks."
"He then tells her that she didn't look fat in her picture and he wouldn't have asked her out if he'd known she was that big (probably met online kind of thing). She retreats to the bathroom and the guy continues to make a scene. Another girl at the bar and I go to check on her while the bartenders and manager try to deal with him. The girl is super upset and I tell her there's a back door she can leave through and I can get her tab from the bartender. I go back out and the guy had already stormed out and refused to pay, leaving his date with a nearly $200 check. She didn't have the money to pay so a couple of the bar regulars covered it. Made the whole night super awkward and stressful. Definitely one of the more memorable experiences of that place."
14. shadez36 knows that even McDonalds has date etiquette.
"Not technically a waiter, but I worked at McDonalds (one of the thankfully less trashy ones) and a couple came in. Woman sat down and the man tried to order. There was lots of umming and ahhhing at what he wanted to buy, he ordered two meals that we gave to him and he went and sat down. What followed was a 10 minute shouting match about how he wouldn’t take her on a ‘proper date’ and how he fucked up even a McDonald’s date. Guess he ordered the wrong thing."
15. midgetT-rex saw a deaf couple sign up a storm.
"Served a deaf couple having a fight. They went from both of them signing furiously to her crying and signaling to me for a stack of napkins for, I assumed, her tears. She whips out a pen and starts writing paragraph after paragraph angrily. It was awkward because i kept having to come back to the table since they ordered multiple courses and he was just eating and signing while she was hunched over the table writing away while crying. When they finally left they tipped me pretty well though so I guess it wasn’t too bad?"
16. wheelchair_boxing witnessed catfishing in action.
"This was just before Tinder and dating apps were a thing. It was a blind date, guy and girl. Guy shows up first and is excited, until he sees his date. She had their mutual friend show him an old photo of her because she had since gained significant weight. You can tell he was let down, but decided to make the most of it. They order drinks and appetizers. We didnt even get appetizers out before the guy noped out of the date. He sat at the bar asking us to bring the appetizers to him there. Her weight wasn't the only thing he was lied to about. Her personality and his clashed so hard the date didnt last ten minutes. He hung out well after she left. We (the bar and wait staff) invited him to hang out with us at a bar after work. Ended up being a cool guy."
17. Penya23 saw a man go from smitten to alone in the course of a dinner.
"When I was waitressing in college, I witnessed the single most embarrassing thing to happen to a person to date.
Right in the middle of their dinner (and in the middle of our Friday night dinner rush), this poor guy stands up, taps his wine glass to get everyone's attention, and then proceeds to tell EVERYONE what a fantastic person his gf is, how much he loves her, and how lucky he is to have her in his life."
"The whole time this is happening, she is just sitting there watching him with the most boring look on her face. It was so weird. Kind of like, 'Yeah, tell me something I don't know".
Then poor guy pulls out a ring, gets on one knee and asks her to marry him. She gives him the most disgusted look imaginable and says "THIS is the ring you expect me to say yes to? Are you retarded? Could you be any cheaper?" Then she gets up and walks out, leaving the poor guy just kneeling there.
I didn't charge him for the meal."
18. big_ma05 and the crying adulteress.
"Not a waiter but I was working as a supervisor in a restaurant. And there was a drama lasted for a couple of months.
There was a couple that came to lunch every day. And everyday they went to toilet together for like 20-30 minutes. So you can guess they had sex. It was inappropriate but we could nothing with that."
"But one day she came to the restaurant with another man. And he was her husband. And that was a pretty awkward moment. So she started to come to the restaurant with her husband in weekends.
But one day, as usually, she came to us with her lover. They were arguing and as I've understood they broke up. She was crying an so on. After that fight I've never seen any of them."
19. lapelirojapeligrosa and the gold digger or father game.
"During college I was a barista in a small, local coffee shop in a wealthy neighborhood and we had so much drama like this. For example, one man would come in every week, sit down, take off his wedding ring, and meet with his mistress while we all silently judged from behind the counter.
20. _seventytwo learned a lot about one couple's sex life.
"I had a couple get in a huge fight while I was waiting on them. I tried to stay away from the table towards the end of the meal because the tension was so high. They were regular customers who I would see come in every few weeks, but I had never waited on them myself. At one point, the man gets up and starts walking across the restaurant to leave. The woman stands up and screams across a crowded restaurant, "AND YOU MADE ME STICK MY FINGER UP YOUR ASS!!!"