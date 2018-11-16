20 servers share the most awkward dates they've witnessed. Don't propose at Olive Garden.

Is there any demographic that statistically witnesses more awkward dates than waiters?! They bring first dates all of the necessary food and drinks, see the messiest break-ups in restaurant history, and witness hundreds upon hundreds of deeply uncomfortable silent dinners.

Servers are nothing short of experts on the body language of dates, which is why they have the best anecdotes of strangers bombing their chances at love. Obviously, love is not some opportunity that appears once only to quickly dissipate after a missed connection. However, continuously botching dates will statistically alienate your chances for companionship, which makes for better stories in the long run.

In a recent Reddit thread servers shared some of the most awkward dates they've witnessed on the job, and it'll give you secondhand embarrassment while making you feel infinitely less alone.

1. TheStankTank witnessed a slow bomb.