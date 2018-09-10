18 adorably devoted dads who are ride-or-die for their kids.

The spectrum of dads reaches far and wide. Historically, dads can be some of the absolute best and absolute worst people, depending on who you ask.

In the land of TV tropes, they are the kings of puns, tending to the BBQ, and giving long lectures about how music just isn't the same anymore. In reality, the scope of fatherhood transcends rambling about Led Zeppelin, and the internet is a good place to put your finger on the pulse of DADS everywhere.

Since we're inundated with the dregs of humanity on a regular basis, I thought it'd be a nice change of pace if I gathered heartwarming anecdotes about dads everywhere. So, for your enjoyment, I present to you 18 dads that won't make you mad.

1.