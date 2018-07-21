30 hilarious comments celebrities left on each other’s Instagrams that prove they're ridiculous just like us.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 21, 2018@7:09 PM
Celebrities are JUST like us, except they have a lot more money and opportunity, and of course, everyone knows who they are.

All glitter and gold aside, when it comes down to it, celebrities are just as shady and ridiculous on the internet as the rest of us. They troll each other's thirst traps, get thirsty on each other's professional photos, and sometimes publicly air their beef.

Since the flooding of comments can make it rather difficult to catch these golden moments, the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs does the legwork for the rest of us, showing timeless screenshots of celebrities getting as messy and goofy as the rest of us.

So, for your scrolling enjoyment, I have gathered 30 hilarious comments celebrities left on each other's Instagram accounts.

1.

Care to respond, @robloweofficial? #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

2.

This guy. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

3.

Mini roundup ✨#CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

4.

Spontaneous roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

5.

Just gonna leave this here. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

6.

A lotta gems in this roundup. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

7.

The ultimate @cbcbravo crossover. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

8.

Spelling matters, kids. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

9.

Very good. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

10.

Hate when that happens. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

11.

Same. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

12.

Rounded up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

13.

Atta girl. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

14.

Classic Lisa. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

15.

Favorite interaction of 2018. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

16.

Morning roundup✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

17.

Tell em, @ashleygraham. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

18.

Heard it here first. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

19.

Say it ain’t so. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

20.

Taken 4: coming soon. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

21.

22.

Gooood morning. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

23.

Kylie is playing no games these days. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

24.

Harry & Meghan: unhinged. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

25.

Black tie optional. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

26.

Mid Sunday round up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

27.

28.

@antoni, you gotta see this one. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

29.

👑 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

30.

Happy Birthday, @djpaulyd. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

