Babies have no concept of royalty or money, and they go for what they want. So, when a toddler stole Prince Harry's popcorn at the Invictus Games in Toronto, it was totally on brand for her demographic.

We should all strive to reach for what we want with this level of conviction.

The little popcorn bandit in question is Emily Henson, the daughter of Paralympian David Henson.

Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB — Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017

Prince Harry didn't seem too perturbed when he realized he was being robbed.

See Prince Harry’s adorable reaction when a little girl steals his popcorn pic.twitter.com/Ft5BQrsWMJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 28, 2017

To be fair, most thieves aren't this adorable.

She was really working the cute angle, which is a typical thieving baby move.

Prince Harry shares his popcorn with Emily Henson 2 daughter of @leglessBDH while watching seated volleyball @InvictusToronto #Royals pic.twitter.com/Jr6t4sYEX8 — Rookie (@royalfocus1) September 28, 2017

Someday, when she's older, she'll realize she stole snacks from royalty.

Hopefully she'll remain as cool and unbothered.

To us, it’s prince harry.

To her, popcorn guy https://t.co/XlYAVRER4F — Espresso Patronum!!! (@knowhowhat) September 28, 2017

Twitter loved witnessing the small crime.

Just a little girl stealing Prince Harry's popcorn... 😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5bT7QPgo8l — Petra Hitchens (@Fleimkepa) September 30, 2017

The best part is how she keeps going for it after he tries to move the bag away from her.

This little girl stealing Prince Harry's popcorn is everything https://t.co/pDDPmcQzLi pic.twitter.com/oiOCN5nx8q — TIME (@TIME) September 28, 2017

It's good he shared in the end. He is royalty, after all. So he can afford to get generous with a bag of popcorn.

