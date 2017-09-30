Babies have no concept of royalty or money, and they go for what they want. So, when a toddler stole Prince Harry's popcorn at the Invictus Games in Toronto, it was totally on brand for her demographic.
We should all strive to reach for what we want with this level of conviction.
The little popcorn bandit in question is Emily Henson, the daughter of Paralympian David Henson.
Prince Harry didn't seem too perturbed when he realized he was being robbed.
To be fair, most thieves aren't this adorable.
She was really working the cute angle, which is a typical thieving baby move.
Someday, when she's older, she'll realize she stole snacks from royalty.
Hopefully she'll remain as cool and unbothered.
Twitter loved witnessing the small crime.
The best part is how she keeps going for it after he tries to move the bag away from her.
It's good he shared in the end. He is royalty, after all. So he can afford to get generous with a bag of popcorn.