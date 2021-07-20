16 reactions to Tom Brady mocking Trump's election lie at the White House with Biden.

Tom Brady, the football player everyone knows even if they don't know football players, visited the White House with his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Brady once golfed with Trump, and has long been the former president's man crush. For decades, Trump venerated Brady as the ultimate male specimen, trying to set him up with his daughter Ivanka so they would breed a "power dynasty." Trump described Brady as one of his "great friends" and was reportedly very angry when Brady skipped the White House visit after his win with the New England Patriots in 2017—so angry that he screamed at the team's owner, Robert Kraft.

Trump is likely to be even angrier when he sees that Brady finally made it to the White House, and made jokes at his expense.

The quarterback mocked Trump's election lie, joking that "40% of the people still don't think we won." Thank goodness that Kansas City Chiefs fans didn't launch an insurrection.