The current presidential administration has a higher turnover rate than Applebees. If you tune out of the newscycle for a week you're likely to miss a shift in management, and honestly, given everything about the Trump administration, it's not surprising.

The latest casualty of White House fallout is the Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price who resigned on Friday amidst a scandal over his use of over $400,000 in taxpayer dollars for trips on private jets since early May.

BREAKING: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has resigned https://t.co/RhET1g3iWE pic.twitter.com/5rf61TL0lc — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 29, 2017

Twitter wasted no time before responding to the news.

Some speculated on the fate of all of the White House casualties from the past year.

"ANY OF U LOSERS NEED A RIDE HOME LOL" pic.twitter.com/BYljjE47eo — darth:™ (@darth) September 29, 2017

I recommend you pour yourself a glass of wine while reading this Twitter gold.

It's the ideal TGIF activity to kick off the weekend.

I hear for his retirement, Tom Price is having the taxpayers buy him an extremely expensive gold watch. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 29, 2017

Colin Kaepernick kneeled and donated a million to Americans



Tom Price stood and stole a million from Americans



Who is a real patriot? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 29, 2017

Quick reminder that Tom Price was mired in scandal well before this & shouldn't have had his job in the first place. https://t.co/JrLkS746kl — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 29, 2017

People ousted from the Trump administration (so far):



•Tom Price

•Sebastian Gorka

•Steve Bannon

•Anthony Scaramucci

•Reince Priebus

•Sean Spicer

•Derek Harvey

•Mike Dubke

•James Comey

•K.T. McFarland

•Katie Walsh

•Michael Flynn

•Sally Yates — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 29, 2017

🎼Tom Price/Sally Yates/Michael Flynn and Mike Dubke/Gorka Bannon Preibus Spicer/Comey and The Mooch/We didn't start the f — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017

So instead of criticizing Tom Price for his wasteful abuse of taxpayer dollars, Trump is criticizing him for not owning a private plane... https://t.co/ZFRHDl8Pta — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 29, 2017

It may not always feel like it, but Tom Price's resignation is proof that we the people still have power over what's going on in government. https://t.co/nqljfpyYcc — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 29, 2017

Live footage of Tom Price leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/rdTTYDdTM5 — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) September 29, 2017

Tom Price is out. That's one less misogynist in the @WhiteHouse.



Many more to go. pic.twitter.com/CH3mlJwrH1 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 29, 2017

From now on, consequences will be known as The Tom Price — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 29, 2017

lol tom price is never going to pay that money back — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 29, 2017

Tom Price to resign in order to spend more time flying to and from his family. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) September 29, 2017

tom price has to become the new trivago guy — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 29, 2017

Tom price is two years from Medicare eligibility, unemployed, and just had a qualifying life event... — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 29, 2017

getting word that Tom Price will be replaced by Pom Trice, an adorable Pomeranian who has no idea how to charter a jet pic.twitter.com/lIaBHZjscp — #TakeTheKlee (@MilesKlee) September 29, 2017

Tom Price Is Out!



Sing it with me!

Na na na nah

na na na nah

Hey, hey, hey

FUCK OFF.



https://t.co/yRHmnWHA8e — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 29, 2017

The public outcry thing works, people. #TomPrice — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) September 29, 2017

