Tomi Lahren is getting called out for her very Hitler-y rant about immigrants and AIDS.

Tomi Lahren has expanded her Blonde Woman Screams Racist Stuff At You show from Fox News to Fox Nation, state TV's streaming service through Facebook that your grandparents can definitely figure out on their own.

Timmy's latest fear-mongering monologue characterized migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States as petri dishes of diseases, claiming that the LatinX people wil give you AIDS.

Fox Nation is going all in on characterizing the caravan as a nat'l health crisis & portraying LatinX migrants as "diseased"



Tammy Lauren: What happens if we usher them into the US? Do you want TB, HIV/AIDs, chicken pox, or hepatitis in your communities and your kids schools? pic.twitter.com/PQwROUtliw — Gabby Miller (@__gabbymiller) December 4, 2018

Timberley called the caravan a "Caravan of Diseases," which sounds like the title of a forgotten Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam song.

As anyone who has ever Googled the Holocaust could tell you, characterizing a whole group of people as dangerously diseased is a propaganda technique meant to dehumanize people. You know, because once you stop seeing people as human, who cares if they get hurt?

Hey @TomiLahren it’s shameless of you to fear monger that desperate Christian refugees are a “Caravan of Diseases.”



They need our help—not our demonization.



The world has seen this propaganda before—you’re literally taking a page out of Hitler’s horrific playbook. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/f9BbcRfrSg — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) December 4, 2018

It's literally what the Nazis did. Literally.