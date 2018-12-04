Tomi Lahren is getting called out for her very Hitler-y rant about immigrants and AIDS.

Tomi Lahren has expanded her Blonde Woman Screams Racist Stuff At You show from Fox News to Fox Nation, state TV's streaming service through Facebook that your grandparents can definitely figure out on their own.
Timmy's latest fear-mongering monologue characterized migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States as petri dishes of diseases, claiming that the LatinX people wil give you AIDS.
Timberley called the caravan a "Caravan of Diseases," which sounds like the title of a forgotten Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam song.
As anyone who has ever Googled the Holocaust could tell you, characterizing a whole group of people as dangerously diseased is a propaganda technique meant to dehumanize people. You know, because once you stop seeing people as human, who cares if they get hurt?
It's literally what the Nazis did. Literally.
There are receipts called HISTORY.
Anytime you hear a Fox pundit worry about immigrants bringing in disease, remember they're literally pulling from the Nazi playbook: pic.twitter.com/tA5YkS0t5v— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018
It is honestly shocking how much Fox News' rhetoric about immigrants mirrors Nazi propaganda:— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018
- they're bringing disease
- they're foreign agents
- they're criminals
- they're going to take power here
It's genocidal propaganda being delivered under the guise of a news network.
Timmy is going all in on this talking point.
If she really were concerned about viruses, she should tell her lemmings to VACCINATE THEIR KIDS.
The viruses are coming from INSIDE the country.