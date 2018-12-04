Tomi Lahren is getting called out for her very Hitler-y rant about immigrants and AIDS.

Tomi Lahren is getting called out for her very Hitler-y rant about immigrants and AIDS.
Orli Matlow
Dec 04, 2018@8:02 PM
Advertising

Tomi Lahren has expanded her Blonde Woman Screams Racist Stuff At You show from Fox News to Fox Nation, state TV's streaming service through Facebook that your grandparents can definitely figure out on their own.

Timmy's latest fear-mongering monologue characterized migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States as petri dishes of diseases, claiming that the LatinX people wil give you AIDS.

Timberley called the caravan a "Caravan of Diseases," which sounds like the title of a forgotten Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam song.

Tomi Lahren is getting called out for her very Hitler-y rant about immigrants and AIDS.
Who's the real sicko here?
Fox Nation

As anyone who has ever Googled the Holocaust could tell you, characterizing a whole group of people as dangerously diseased is a propaganda technique meant to dehumanize people. You know, because once you stop seeing people as human, who cares if they get hurt?

It's literally what the Nazis did. Literally.

Advertising

There are receipts called HISTORY.

Advertising

Timmy is going all in on this talking point.

If she really were concerned about viruses, she should tell her lemmings to VACCINATE THEIR KIDS.

Tomi Lahren is getting called out for her very Hitler-y rant about immigrants and AIDS.
Giphy

The viruses are coming from INSIDE the country.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 