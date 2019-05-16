Tomi Lahren said something right about the Alabama abortion ban and it's breaking everyone's brains.

It's the end of the world. The Trump administration is beating the war drums in hopes of inciting war with Iran. States are voting on abortion bans, knowing that Justice Popped Collar Creeper has their back against Roe v. Wade. And most startlingly, the sentient hangnail known as Tomi Lahren is correct about something.

TaunTaun Lehmen, who makes her living shouting conservative dogma, has a hot take about Alabama's abortion ban and folks.... it's good.

The anti-Black Lives Matter activists has called the ban "too restrictive," accurately pointing out that it won't actually stop the practice of abortion but rather put women's lives at risk by forcing them "into more dangerous methods."

I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 16, 2019

~Freedom~, which conservatives hold so dear, isn't the government telling you want to do with your own body. Freedom is about choice, which is.........pro-choice.

Anti-choice policies aren't "small government," even if they make the government small enough to fit into a woman's uterus.

This earth-shattering development prompted some hilarious replies.