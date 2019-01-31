Tomi Lahren's latest jab at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a massive self-own.

Orli Matlow
Jan 31, 2019@3:51 PM
Tomi Lahren, who yells at your grandparents for a living, wants sitting congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to know that there's more to life than just social media.

The host of a yell-a-thon on Fox News' streaming service Fox Nation appeared on the president's daily briefing, Fox and Friends, to suggest that people only support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's platform of Medicare for All and climate action because she's good at Twitter.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.
People were quick to note that Tammy Lasagna knows nothing about "actually being successful in real life," unlike AOC, who won her election and is now the youngest congresswoman in American history. Now that's successful and also real life.

Timmy Lerlamet's take is actually a massive self-own.

Is Tummy Livingston crying for help?

Does Tabitha Lillipad know that when she talks, we can hear her, and that she's speaking from a perch granted to her by corporate overlords rather than her fellow citizens, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

AOC has yet to respond, as she is busy being successful in real life.
Run for Congress, Tamela! It's time to show the world what "real success" looks like.

