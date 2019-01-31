Tomi Lahren's latest jab at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a massive self-own.

Tomi Lahren, who yells at your grandparents for a living, wants sitting congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to know that there's more to life than just social media.
The host of a yell-a-thon on Fox News' streaming service Fox Nation appeared on the president's daily briefing, Fox and Friends, to suggest that people only support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's platform of Medicare for All and climate action because she's good at Twitter.
People were quick to note that Tammy Lasagna knows nothing about "actually being successful in real life," unlike AOC, who won her election and is now the youngest congresswoman in American history. Now that's successful and also real life.
(Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a Congresswoman and Tammy Ralph Lauren has a show on a streaming service that you can't quite say is "dying," but only because it seemed to never take off in the first place)— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 31, 2019
Timmy Lerlamet's take is actually a massive self-own.
@AOC is a congresswoman. Tomi pushes fascist propaganda on....... social media...... 🤦♂️— Ben (@BennyTheKidd) January 31, 2019
Ohh Tammy... pic.twitter.com/t2yocHq6KD— Top Gay Newz (@topgaynewz) January 31, 2019
Is Tummy Livingston crying for help?
I wonder if this is maybe just a coded desperate plea from Tomi, like a "please I know I've got my tick on twitter but my life is in ruins I'm desperately unhappy and irrationally angry all the time"— david. (@exitdave) January 31, 2019
Does Tabitha Lillipad know that when she talks, we can hear her, and that she's speaking from a perch granted to her by corporate overlords rather than her fellow citizens, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
Run for Congress, Tamela! It's time to show the world what "real success" looks like.