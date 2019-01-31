Tomi Lahren's latest jab at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a massive self-own.

Tomi Lahren, who yells at your grandparents for a living, wants sitting congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to know that there's more to life than just social media.

The host of a yell-a-thon on Fox News' streaming service Fox Nation appeared on the president's daily briefing, Fox and Friends, to suggest that people only support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's platform of Medicare for All and climate action because she's good at Twitter.

Tomi Lahren: "There's a difference between being successful on Twitter and social media like @AOC and being relatable on social media platforms, and actually being successful in real life." pic.twitter.com/zHjVp9sJhZ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 31, 2019

Giphy

People were quick to note that Tammy Lasagna knows nothing about "actually being successful in real life," unlike AOC, who won her election and is now the youngest congresswoman in American history. Now that's successful and also real life.

(Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a Congresswoman and Tammy Ralph Lauren has a show on a streaming service that you can't quite say is "dying," but only because it seemed to never take off in the first place) — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 31, 2019

Timmy Lerlamet's take is actually a massive self-own.