Tomi Lahren went on a pro-gun rant after latest school shooting. Alyssa Milano shut it down.

Welp, she's at it again. Tomi Lahren is feuding with another celeb on Twitter, because apparently being dragged online is her only hobby. A bit masochistic, but okay, Tomi. This time the celeb taking her on is feminist icon Alyssa Milano.

Milano pointed out that a tweet of Lahren's didn't have all of the facts (classic), and Lahren was not charmed, I'm sure.

Lahren's tweet implied that because Australia has more guns than they did before they enforced their stricter gun laws in 1996, this means that more guns equal more safety. Hm.

Did you know Australians now own more guns in total than they did before the 1996 crackdown? I’ll wait.... https://t.co/2vXeXP3d5j — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 1, 2019

Then, Alyssa flew in and pointed out that the safety actually came from the stricter gun laws. So, when a country enforces gun laws, their citizens can feel safe and still be allowed to own guns. This is the whole point of gun regulation: implementing rational safety laws, not banning all guns. It's a win-win; people can keep their guns, and the community at large experiences less gun violence.