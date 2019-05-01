Tomi Lahren went on a pro-gun rant after latest school shooting. Alyssa Milano shut it down.

Welp, she's at it again. Tomi Lahren is feuding with another celeb on Twitter, because apparently being dragged online is her only hobby. A bit masochistic, but okay, Tomi. This time the celeb taking her on is feminist icon Alyssa Milano.
Milano pointed out that a tweet of Lahren's didn't have all of the facts (classic), and Lahren was not charmed, I'm sure.
Lahren's tweet implied that because Australia has more guns than they did before they enforced their stricter gun laws in 1996, this means that more guns equal more safety. Hm.
Then, Alyssa flew in and pointed out that the safety actually came from the stricter gun laws. So, when a country enforces gun laws, their citizens can feel safe and still be allowed to own guns. This is the whole point of gun regulation: implementing rational safety laws, not banning all guns. It's a win-win; people can keep their guns, and the community at large experiences less gun violence.
Also, Milano called Tomi Toni, which she claimed was a mistake, but would be a pretty sick burn if it wasn't.
Alyssa Milano talking about 'Toni' Lahren
Lahren responded by simply ignoring Milano's point and moving forward with her "guns don't equal violence" argument.
It's almost like she's purposely avoiding the larger context, repeating her previous point that had already been debunked, and then tossing in some anti-immigration rhetoric so her fan base won't be able to see the whole truth?
Unfortunately for Tomi, she wasn't able to fool everyone.
