Tomi Lahren came for Cardi B on Twitter and probably regrets that now. Heada*s.

Cardi B and Tomi Lahren are in a Twitter war and you guessed it: It's about Trump.
While it's nice to see two famous women have an internet battle that's about politics and not whatever it is Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" is about, celebrities have a powerful platform that informs many opinions. With that platform comes great responsibility, and both Cardi and Tomi (sigh) are trying to use their voices to influence change.
The battle began when Cardi jokingly suggested on Twitter that Trump supporters should work for free during the government shutdown:
And her fans were obviously there for her:
However, the millennial meltdown of Fox News, was not:
Tomi Lahren, America's angriest bleach ambassador, used Cardi B's distaste for Trump to insult Democrats. Considering the biggest celeb Trump supporter is Kanye West, the Dems are welcoming Cardi with open arms and Tomi has no ground to stand on here. Then, things escalated.
It's not a great move on Cardi's part to promote physical violence, but considering this entire feud began with a joke, it's safe to assume this is also a joke...
It's unclear why Tomi is so upset that Cardi is expressing her political beliefs instead of challenging the beliefs themselves, but calling her moronic and then hashtagging #BuildthatWall isn't the best comeback. Tomi, you're supposed to be the youthful zinger of conservatives, what happened to your bite? Cardi then responded:
Then, AOC got involved:
And Tomi didn't like that:
I somehow can't help but think that if Tomi and AOC went to high school together, Tomi would've been Regina George and AOC would've been the class president.
When someone called out Tomi for accusing Cardi of inciting violence, she responded:
Tomi, you're missing the point here. Focusing on the fact that Cardi threatened to "dog walk" you, rather than focusing on the border wall makes you look weak. You're the one with the political TV show, Cardi is a rapper. So far, that's all the feud entailed, but something tells me this isn't the first time these women are going to clash.