Tomi Lahren came for Cardi B on Twitter and probably regrets that now. Heada*s.

Cardi B and Tomi Lahren are in a Twitter war and you guessed it: It's about Trump.

While it's nice to see two famous women have an internet battle that's about politics and not whatever it is Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" is about, celebrities have a powerful platform that informs many opinions. With that platform comes great responsibility, and both Cardi and Tomi (sigh) are trying to use their voices to influence change.

The battle began when Cardi jokingly suggested on Twitter that Trump supporters should work for free during the government shutdown:

mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass pic.twitter.com/JHuuVmvbdE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2019

And her fans were obviously there for her: