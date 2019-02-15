Tomi Lahren made fun of 'angry feminists' on Valentines Day and got festively dragged.

Yesterday was Valentines Day, but the gift of love is something that gives everyday. As you well know, love takes many forms, it presents itself in romantic relationships, family, friendships and passions, and one of the internet's greatest love affairs is dragging Tomi Lahren after she tweets something cruel or incomprehensible.

This year for Valentines Day, Lermen gave the internet what we all didn't realize we wanted, a snarky tweet implying feminists neither find love or get laid.

Undoubtedly, Tommy Laymen must have felt a rush of adrenaline when she hit send on this juicy hunk of cliche digital garbage.

It’s Valentine’s Day! I wonder how many angry feminists are screaming and punching at the sky today...



XOXO — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 14, 2019

Needless to say, Lomein's thinly veiled desire for attention was quickly met with a festive Valentine's Day dragging.

Lady, this is Taco Bell, now do you want your dorito tacito or not? — Christine Estima (@christineestima) February 15, 2019