Tomi Lahren made fun of 'angry feminists' on Valentines Day and got festively dragged.

Yesterday was Valentines Day, but the gift of love is something that gives everyday. As you well know, love takes many forms, it presents itself in romantic relationships, family, friendships and passions, and one of the internet's greatest love affairs is dragging Tomi Lahren after she tweets something cruel or incomprehensible.
This year for Valentines Day, Lermen gave the internet what we all didn't realize we wanted, a snarky tweet implying feminists neither find love or get laid.
Undoubtedly, Tommy Laymen must have felt a rush of adrenaline when she hit send on this juicy hunk of cliche digital garbage.
Needless to say, Lomein's thinly veiled desire for attention was quickly met with a festive Valentine's Day dragging.
But also, several women responded with genuine details of the romantic gifts their partners got them. Many even ask Tommy about her plans, which seem fairly non-existent based on the tone of her tweet.
In fact, if anything, the "angry feminists" she targeted were far more gracious with Tommy on Valentines Day than merited. It seems pretty clear who the angry lonely one in this equation is.