Tomi Lahren got into a massive feud with a fellow right-wing mouthpiece over Kanye.

How's this for Halloween candy?
Two of the Right's most prominent screamers, Fox News' Tomi Lahren and Turning Point USA's Candace Owens, are beefing on Twitter over who's to blame for Kanye turning in his MAGA hat and #walkingaway from politics.
Kanye's foray into fascism began by praising Owens on Twitter, and ended with him tweeting that he felt "used" by the movement because they claimed that he designed some ugly-ass sweatshirts.
Lahren took to Twitter to say "I told you so," shading Owens for genuinely thinking that Kanye was on their side, and then scaring him away by exploiting the endorsement. You know you've done messed up when TAMMY LURIN calls you out for being shamelessly fame-hungry.
Owens then WENT (clap emoji) OFF (clap emoji).
Tammy insisted that she was having an intellectual conversation and it was Owens who made it personal.
(Note: Clearly Owens was successful in baiting Tony Liman into a Twitter war. They're warring on Twitter.)
Timmy was too busy tinkering with her Kathy Griffin costume to reply, and Owens went back to campaigning for black people to walk away from the Democratic party and join the party that actively upholds white supremacy.
One thing is certain: watching MAGAworld eat itself alive is awesome.
Is it possible for both of them to lose?