Tomi Lahren got into a massive feud with a fellow right-wing mouthpiece over Kanye.

How's this for Halloween candy?

Two of the Right's most prominent screamers, Fox News' Tomi Lahren and Turning Point USA's Candace Owens, are beefing on Twitter over who's to blame for Kanye turning in his MAGA hat and #walkingaway from politics.

Kanye's foray into fascism began by praising Owens on Twitter, and ended with him tweeting that he felt "used" by the movement because they claimed that he designed some ugly-ass sweatshirts.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Lahren took to Twitter to say "I told you so," shading Owens for genuinely thinking that Kanye was on their side, and then scaring him away by exploiting the endorsement. You know you've done messed up when TAMMY LURIN calls you out for being shamelessly fame-hungry.

Are you gonna turn on Kanye now? The ship was doomed to sink from the start but hunger for fame & money was placed over the movement. Funny how he was a “free thinker” before and now he’s a “traitor.” Sounds a lot like a tactic of the Left. You made your bed, now lie in it. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 30, 2018

Owens then WENT (clap emoji) OFF (clap emoji).