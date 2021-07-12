Tomi Lahren defends Caitlyn Jenner after transphobic harassment by Republicans.

Tomi Lahren defended Caitlyn Jenner after a video from July 9th showed the former Olympic athlete on the receiving end of transphobic harassment at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas this past weekend.

In the video, Jenner was deadnamed (called the name she used before transition), shouted at to "remember Jesus Christ," and called a sick freak.

On top of the direct harassment experienced by Jenner, there were plenty of jokes made mocking trans athletes and celebrities at CPAC. Including a fake "news" segment by right-wing podcaster Jesse Keller, mocking the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team.

After footage of this treatment hit the internet, the right-wing commentator Lahren took to her Twitter to defend Jenner.