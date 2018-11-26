Tomi Lahren is getting destroyed for celebrating the teargassing of migrant children.

If you haven't already spit out your coffee in rage today, I have the perfect opportunity for you!

Tomi Lahren, aka the embodiment of every white woman who sings the N-word along with rap music but supports #BlueLivesMatter, has done it again. And by "it" I mean she's written words on Twitter that reveal her to be either incredibly dense or incredibly soulless. My bets are on soulless because I truly think she's calculated and knows what she's doing with her whole millennial Eva Braun vibe.

In case you missed it, during the past few days U.S. forces have launched teargas at peaceful asylum seekers, including tiny children and their mothers. To many of us with hearts that still regularly palpate, teargassing refugee babies is a vile and inhumane act that only confirms the current administration's fascism.

However, for Termi Looren (I refuse to type her full name out more than necessary), watching babies sprayed with poison made for a great Thanksgiving, and she brazenly decided to tell Twitter this.