Tomi Lahren called out people who disrespect the flag, got trolled by her own past.

The 25-year-old right-wing nightmare pundit Tomi Lahren is at it again, and by "it" I mean she's stirring the pot and the internet is responding accordingly.
In a tweet meant to criticize a perceived lack of patriotism from "The Left," and perhaps more specifically, to critique people defending the NFL National Anthem protests Lahren waxed poetic about the importance of the American flag.
"That flag and anthem represent more to some than you could ever understand. Some have had to watch their loved ones come home under that flag. It’s not about your political BS, it’s about respect. If you are too ridiculous to understand I suggest you visit Arlington Natl Cemetery," Lahren wrote.
Lahren continued her screed in a second tweet that manages to bash immigrants while claiming that liberals tacitly don't care about America.
"The Left goes out of their way to attack patriotism. We get it, you don’t believe in this country! So how about you take your whiny butts to another one and make room for the thousands of LEGAL immigrants who would gladly take your place!" Lahren concluded.
It's highly likely Lahren didn't consider her own social media history while writing about the sacred nature of the flag and National Anthem.
I write this, because less than a year ago she fashioned an American flag into an outfit - thus violating the flag code.
Several people on Twitter were quick to spot Lahren's hypocrisy by dredging up her own social media history.
Several veterans also chimed in to express their support of the National Anthem protests, thus discounting Lahren's claims that kneeling disrespects the troops.
Perhaps, next time Lahren decides to invoke the sacred nature of the flag, she'll check her own social media history first. I'm not holding my breath.