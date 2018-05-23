Someone threw a drink at Tomi Lahren and the president has weighed in. Seriously.

Fox News pundit and future Real Housewife of the Confederacy Tomi Lahren had an incident at a Minneapolis restaurant that's straight out of Bravo. Tammy was walking out of the brunch spot when a woman stood up and splashed water on her arm.
It turns out that if you're paid to get reactions out of people, people are going to react.
The heckles didn't end there.
A dude proceeded to curse her out, yelling, "hey, f*ck that bitch!" and "racist-ass bitch, why are you even out here?"
What is this, people talking about Hillary Clinton at a Trump rally?
Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you're having an amazing day pic.twitter.com/wpr4egwtBQ— I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018
People found the splash to be absolutely hilarious.
Lorman's fans were irate at the "tolerant left" for putting Lergman in the "splash zone."
Timmi discussed "the incident" at the president's intelligence briefing—also known as Fox and Friends—and Donald Trump came to her defense. Seriously.
Hmmm. I wouldn't say that everybody is with the person television talking about how they were cursed out of a restaurant. The people who did the cursing, for example, are not on her side.
While this "incident" may or may not deserve the President of the United States's attention, I'm just glad that he didn't tweet, "She looks just like Ivanka."