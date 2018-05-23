Someone threw a drink at Tomi Lahren and the president has weighed in. Seriously.

Fox News pundit and future Real Housewife of the Confederacy Tomi Lahren had an incident at a Minneapolis restaurant that's straight out of Bravo. Tammy was walking out of the brunch spot when a woman stood up and splashed water on her arm.

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

It turns out that if you're paid to get reactions out of people, people are going to react.

The heckles didn't end there.

A dude proceeded to curse her out, yelling, "hey, f*ck that bitch!" and "racist-ass bitch, why are you even out here?"

What is this, people talking about Hillary Clinton at a Trump rally?

Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you're having an amazing day pic.twitter.com/wpr4egwtBQ — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

People found the splash to be absolutely hilarious.