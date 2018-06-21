Tomi Lahren calls border patrol agents separating families 'humanitarians.' People let her know what that word means.

The Fox News Blondes are out in full force trying to rationalize the president's cruelty in locking up children. Ann Coultergeist is insisting that the crying children as seen on TV are "crisis actors" (are they represented by the same agency as the Parkland kids?). Laura Ingraham insists that the child detention centers are basically like "summer camps." And Tomi Lahren, the freshest of this mutant species, is calling on the American people to resist the Left's "emotional blackmail" in making you sympathize with traumatized children, for the people separating them from their parents and locking them up are actually "humanitarians."
According to the dictionary, humanitarian means "having concern for or helping to improve the welfare and happiness of people."
People took issue to that turducken of a tweet, which not only insists that families seeking asylum are dangerous human traffickers and that the agents who are technically trafficking humans are the good guys here.
Why do those kids sound so upset about being separated from human traffickers, drug smugglers and cartel?— Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) June 19, 2018
Actually these “family units” are often victims of human/sex trafficking, not the traffickers. Just like often they’re victims fleeing the situation at home because the cartel etc. is worse than the risks that come with leaving. Consider this my emotional blackmail— heidee (@heideelou) June 19, 2018
"Emotional blackmail" that's cute. You heard the crying children, right? I keep hearing people defending the border agents, I don't think anyone has called them "cold-hearted monsters." We reserve that term for @realDonaldTrump @SecNielsen @AnnCoulter & @IngrahamAngle 😉— lauren girard (@laureniscooking) June 19, 2018
Actually, the only blackmail occurring is by Trump, who is using these children to get funding for a wall that will fix/solve nothing. If he wants this to end, he could do it himself but he won't. Shame on him. Shame on you. Shame on anyone that thinks this is remotely okay. pic.twitter.com/wDYrBTN5YE— Drew Wobser (@drewbwobser) June 20, 2018
You lie.— Dr Louise Holman (@drlouiseholman) June 20, 2018
1 They are very, very seldom criminals of any sort, so no need to treat them all as criminals.
2 Border patrol officers cannot be humanitarians if they routinely separate children from their parents.
What do words mean, anyway?
Humanitarians? Weren’t Border Patrol agents caught dumping and slashing jugs of water intended for migrants a couple months ago? Very humanitarian of them, Tomi.— Elena (@ElenaRoosevelt) June 21, 2018
Here ya go, tammie. This detention officer raped a 4 yo little girl. How perfectly humanitarian of him, yes? pic.twitter.com/2eNPl0sg8e— Sher Goldesberry (@shotgunn28) June 19, 2018
Even if I think the border agents are merely doing their jobs, the idea that they what they are doing should be described as “humanitarian” is damn near offensive to any reasonable person’s sensibility.— Jim Moretto (@JM8289) June 19, 2018
And if anybody knows what a humanitarian is. It's Tomi Lahren.— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) June 20, 2018
When you mindlessly follow inhumane policies (as any kind of law enforcement), you start to look a little like the Nazis did once upon a time...so no. Anyone upholding these policies is wrong, and quite the opposite of a humanitarian.— Liz (@enterthelizzard) June 20, 2018
NO HUMANITARIAN WOILD PUT A BABY IN A CAGE you ignorant fuck— Mike Delmont (@mjdelmont) June 20, 2018
Does this look like a criminal to you?— barry (@theflatlands) June 19, 2018
How is this in any way even close to 'humanitarian'? pic.twitter.com/biGd5gPCgM
To everyone skeptical of her use of the word "humanitarian": you're the problem!
To help children and families effected by the crisis, check out a list of resources here.