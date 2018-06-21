Tomi Lahren calls border patrol agents separating families 'humanitarians.' People let her know what that word means.

The Fox News Blondes are out in full force trying to rationalize the president's cruelty in locking up children. Ann Coultergeist is insisting that the crying children as seen on TV are "crisis actors" (are they represented by the same agency as the Parkland kids?). Laura Ingraham insists that the child detention centers are basically like "summer camps." And Tomi Lahren, the freshest of this mutant species, is calling on the American people to resist the Left's "emotional blackmail" in making you sympathize with traumatized children, for the people separating them from their parents and locking them up are actually "humanitarians."

Don’t buy into the Left’s emotional blackmail. These “family units” are often human traffickers, drug smugglers and cartel separated from “their children.” Our border patrol agents are not cold-hearted monsters- more often than not they are humanitarians. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 19, 2018

According to the dictionary, humanitarian means "having concern for or helping to improve the welfare and happiness of people."

People took issue to that turducken of a tweet, which not only insists that families seeking asylum are dangerous human traffickers and that the agents who are technically trafficking humans are the good guys here.