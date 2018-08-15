Tomi Lahren says feminism has become too much about 'getting attention with hats.' One problem.

Fox and Friends friend Tomi Lahren continues to get paid to not know history or what words mean.
Wednesday morning, the authority on all things millennial and feminism told the president's favorite show all about millennial feminism, arguing that the movement for equal rights is no longer about equal rights.
According to Timmy Lemon, the reason why only 46% of millennial women identify as feminists is because:
A) So-called "feminists" refuse to celebrate female Trump administration officials like child kidnapper Kirstjen Nielsen,
B) It spends too much time on hats.
Here's the transcript of her rant, courtesy of Media Matters:
I know many millennial women who though they believe in female empowerment and women's rights they don't consider themselves feminists anymore. Because truth is, modern-day feminists have hijacked the term and have changed it into something that the original feminists would be horrified by, they'd be rolling in their graves if they saw what feminists have done with the movement. It's become less about equal treatment and equal rights and more about special treatment. It's become about man bashing and demanding free things and marching in the streets getting attention with hats and being anti-Trump. It's not really about lifting up women, empowering women, because if they were to do that they would have to empower women who are conservative women and as we've seen especially in the last six months they've done everything but that. The feminists have not come out to support people like [White House Press Secretary] Sarah Huckabee Sanders, like [Secretary of Homeland Security] Kirstjen Nielsen, like the rest of the women in the Trump administration who have ascended to very high positions under this president. All they have done is demean these women. So that's why I think we're seeing a lot of millennial women say you know what? Feminism isn't for me anymore.
Where did women get such a preposterous idea?
“... marching in the streets getting attention with hats" pic.twitter.com/cCJEcU0IrZ— Chip Moynihan (@ChipMoynihan) August 15, 2018
(People in glass houses should not throw hats.)
To Tony, feminism isn't about expecting special support because you're a woman—it's granting special support to people just because they're women!
So let me get this straight, Tami: in order for today’s feminists to REALLY be feminists, they have to agree with people like @PressSec, people who have traditionally held very anti-feminist viewpoints, JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE WOMEN. Doesn’t THAT sound like special treatment?— Travis Walls (@twalls24) August 15, 2018
Many tweeters disagree with Tommy Logan's insistence that the feminist movement absolutely must support people like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
Tomi shows how far the US has fallen, de-evolved really. I didn’t think I was a ‘feminist’ until I saw the bullsh#t on Fox and saw the GOP take away my rights to healthcare and job equity. As a member of 50% of the population, I want to be respected and valued.— Jan Miller (@donaldthinskin) August 15, 2018
Being a feminist isn't about particular genitalia, it's about supporting policies that enable women to thrive.
In case you missed it:— David John Charcoal (@djcharcoal) August 15, 2018
-protecting reproductive rights
- fighting sexual assault
-equal workplace protection
-equal political representation
-equal pay for equal work
-poverty relief
-class mobility
-equal education for girls
-positive media representation
- lgbtq protection
The policy of separating children from their parents surprisingly didn't make the cut.