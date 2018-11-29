Tomi Lahren’s appearance in bizarre Fox highlight video sums up 2018. People can’t even.

Normally, television and news stations like to compile their best clips into an engaging sequence that will draw new viewers in and remind faithful viewers why they keep coming back.

But this year's Fox Nation recap video is so cringe inducingly bad I had to check multiple times to make sure it wasn't satire.

It truly has it all, there's a Jeopardy style moment where a contestant giggles over the word "Black" in Black Panther, there's a clip from cooking with Steve Doocey where he loudly jokes about drinking a full bottle of whiskey on the air, there's a moment where a woman literally scoffs at a man promoting his sport's book, and of course, there are several equally bizarre and awful clips of Tomi Lahren aka Toomey Layren.

MY GOD. As bad as you imagined 'Fox Nation' is ... it's worse. Click if you dare: pic.twitter.com/jtxYr6eIFC — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 28, 2018

Wait!! Is this real?! — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 28, 2018

THE REALEST — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 28, 2018

In case you didn't make it through the full clip out of self-love or some other remarkably healthy emotion, there is a clip of Tommy Looren eating an ice cream cone and thanking her viewers, there is a completely decontextualized clip of her practicing soccer tricks, and we have a very classic Barbie Hitler moment where she claims legal asylum seekers don't think tortillas are good enough.