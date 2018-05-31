Tomi Lahren shut down by dad of slain Parkland teen after blaming school shootings on Instagram.

Fox News pundit and gun-filled yoga pants model Tomi Lahren was promptly owned by the grieving father of a slain Parkland teen when she insisted that gun violence isn't about guns.

Conservatives have blamed everything but murder machines for the fact that people are getting murdered by machines. Just this week, a Republican congresswoman insisted that pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings, blaming hand jobs over handguns.

Now Termi Lerman has introduced a new talking point: blaming violence on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Broward State Attorney's Office released cell phone videos of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooter plotting his attack.

"With the power of my AR-15 you will all know who I am," he said in one of the videos.

Lahren insists that his talking about murdering people with guns has nothing to do with guns.

The Parkland shooter’s cell phone videos are bone chilling. This kid was determined to get attention one way or another. This isn’t about a gun. This is about the insta-famous culture and a deeply disturbed individual. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 31, 2018

"This isn't about a gun," she tweeted. "This is about the insta-famous culture and a deeply disturbed individual."

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was murdered in the hallway of her high school at the age of 14, responded to Timmy.