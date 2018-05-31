Tomi Lahren shut down by dad of slain Parkland teen after blaming school shootings on Instagram.

Fox News pundit and gun-filled yoga pants model Tomi Lahren was promptly owned by the grieving father of a slain Parkland teen when she insisted that gun violence isn't about guns.
Conservatives have blamed everything but murder machines for the fact that people are getting murdered by machines. Just this week, a Republican congresswoman insisted that pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings, blaming hand jobs over handguns.
Now Termi Lerman has introduced a new talking point: blaming violence on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the Broward State Attorney's Office released cell phone videos of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooter plotting his attack.
"With the power of my AR-15 you will all know who I am," he said in one of the videos.
Lahren insists that his talking about murdering people with guns has nothing to do with guns.
"This isn't about a gun," she tweeted. "This is about the insta-famous culture and a deeply disturbed individual."
Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was murdered in the hallway of her high school at the age of 14, responded to Timmy.
Guttenberg pointed out that without the possession of the gun, people wouldn't have been shot. Yes, the shooter was a "deeply disturbed individual," but it's the rifle that enabled him to become a shooter.
He noted that even if the shooter had a different kind of weapon (or, you know, one that existed in the 18th century when the Second Amendment was written), the murders wouldn't have been so efficient and his daughter could have escaped.
"With regards to the casualties, IT IS THE GUN!!!"