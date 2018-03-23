Tomi Lahren has a gun in her yoga pants and Twitter has a new favorite meme.

Tomorrow, thousands will participate in the worldwide March For Our Lives gun control rallies organized by the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool.

Unsurprisingly, the alt-right darling (aka Neo nazi) Tomi Lahren will not be participating in the fight for gun reform. In fact, shortly after the Florida shooting hit the news, Lahren expressed more sympathy for the gun than the survivors. Her active choice to relate more to a gun than actual human beings feels painfully on-brand for a 25-year-old who tweets posters with the header Dear Liberal Snowflakes.

And now, as if to hammer in her psychosexual love of guns, Lahren posted an Instagram selfie with a gun tucked into the crotch of her yoga pants.

"Live. Speak. Stand. Run. Carry with Confidence. Ladies, chances are your assailant is gonna be bigger, stronger and faster and that’s why you have @alexoathletica for your gun, your mace, or even your phone. Yeah, you’ve got it covered," Lahren wrote, alongside a myriad of self-referencing word salad hashtags.