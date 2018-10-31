Tomi Lahren's Halloween costume is a massive self-own and a real treat.

Tomi Lahren's Halloween costume is a massive self-own and a real treat.
Orli Matlow
Oct 31, 2018@7:38 PM
It might seem redundant for a Fox News Barbie such as Tomi Lahren to put on a costume, but the perky cheerleader for making America a white ethno-state got into the Halloween spirit!

Macho Man president doesn't like dinos.
Timmy decided to reference a photo from over a year ago, and her reenactment is accidentally very insulting to Trump.

It's been a long year. Just in case you forgot about this outrage cycle from May 2017 (it's soooooooo 78 crises ago), Kathy Griffin pretended to decapitate Trump and she lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve party because of it.

Griffin congratulated Tammy on her creative costume. She also called out Tawni for the hypocrisy of presenting such a VIOLENT image, when conservatives cried that Griffin's original was likely to incite violence.

Two hours later, the "dumb, racist, and talentless hack" had a clapback, and it's okay.

Other than the obvious irony of violent imagery, Timothée's costume raises a few questions.

It is unclear whether we are supposed to see Tami's recreation through the lens of someone with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Is she making fun of people who think Trump is a clown? What does she mean by depicting Trump as a clown?

As "The Hoarse Whisperer" notes on Twitter, the object of the parody appears to be Trump, rather than Kathy.

There are definitely ways to have made this send-up clearer and funnier.

While it's certainly accidental—considering the fact that she is paid to hype up Trump on state TV—it is a powerful repudiation of the president.

She ain't the sharpest tool.

