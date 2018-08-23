Tomi Lahren's rant in a douchey fedora spawns your new favorite meme.

Orli Matlow
Aug 23, 2018@3:25 PM
Tomi Lahren, the racist voice of a generation, went on yet another rant against immigrants in what appears to be an unfurnished Airbnb.

As Timmy Lurin screamed her talking points, comedian Patrick Monahan hilariously pointed out how douchey her straw fedora is.

The hat evokes both a "simple country lawyer" and a douchey bro strolling through Hollister trying to find the perfect salmon shorts for his yacht party in the Hamptons.

In reality, Tammy was using the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts as an opportunity to demonize all immigrants, even as the victim's own family asked right wing commentators to stop using her death for political propaganda.

So, yeah. People meme'd the sh*t out of Timberley.

Monahan kicked off a meme that will make all basic betches feel seen.

Other people jumped in, taking the power out of her propaganda by roasting the sh*t out of her.

Tommy's face is usable for more than just anger at the existence of brown people.

The internet is good sometimes. This is one of those times.

