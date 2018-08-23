Tomi Lahren's rant in a douchey fedora spawns your new favorite meme.

Tomi Lahren, the racist voice of a generation, went on yet another rant against immigrants in what appears to be an unfurnished Airbnb.

As Timmy Lurin screamed her talking points, comedian Patrick Monahan hilariously pointed out how douchey her straw fedora is.

Didn’t know it was possible to be this mad in one of those hats pic.twitter.com/zwzjf7SxsX — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018

The hat evokes both a "simple country lawyer" and a douchey bro strolling through Hollister trying to find the perfect salmon shorts for his yacht party in the Hamptons.

In reality, Tammy was using the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts as an opportunity to demonize all immigrants, even as the victim's own family asked right wing commentators to stop using her death for political propaganda.

So, yeah. People meme'd the sh*t out of Timberley.

Monahan kicked off a meme that will make all basic betches feel seen.

When the rosé isn’t chilled pic.twitter.com/BPEkA0PxFV — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018

“Ma’am please leave. Your brunch is over” pic.twitter.com/L1MgfCUbT7 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018