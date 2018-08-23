Tomi Lahren's rant in a douchey fedora spawns your new favorite meme.

Tomi Lahren, the racist voice of a generation, went on yet another rant against immigrants in what appears to be an unfurnished Airbnb.
As Timmy Lurin screamed her talking points, comedian Patrick Monahan hilariously pointed out how douchey her straw fedora is.
The hat evokes both a "simple country lawyer" and a douchey bro strolling through Hollister trying to find the perfect salmon shorts for his yacht party in the Hamptons.
In reality, Tammy was using the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts as an opportunity to demonize all immigrants, even as the victim's own family asked right wing commentators to stop using her death for political propaganda.
So, yeah. People meme'd the sh*t out of Timberley.
Monahan kicked off a meme that will make all basic betches feel seen.
When the rosé isn’t chilled pic.twitter.com/BPEkA0PxFV— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018
“Ma’am please leave. Your brunch is over” pic.twitter.com/L1MgfCUbT7— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018
“I’m sorry ma’am, we only allow three tastes before you have to pick a flavor” pic.twitter.com/WscYqxK41y— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018
“Ma’am, as I said, we’re only boarding Groups A and B right now. Your ticket says you’re in Group D” pic.twitter.com/va6jGXQ1D5— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 22, 2018
Other people jumped in, taking the power out of her propaganda by roasting the sh*t out of her.
When they won't substitute American Rice for Spanish Rice pic.twitter.com/IWJlfYnmpw— Individual-1Hat (@Popehat) August 22, 2018
When rappers say the word all the time and are CELEBRATED but if YOU say it just TWICE to the waiter you're asked to leave Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/TEcoE4cWHy— Individual-1Hat (@Popehat) August 22, 2018
When Panera hasn't even HEARD of a White History Month discount pic.twitter.com/GJBFATSnGB— Individual-1Hat (@Popehat) August 22, 2018
When the libs take your guns so you have no way to fight off a yeast infection pic.twitter.com/oX5WhwIKhj— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 22, 2018
When you ask to speak to the manager and they say they are the manager pic.twitter.com/iSsqhYXpA8— schmox (@IvoryGazelle) August 22, 2018
When the barista writes “Tammy” on your cup. pic.twitter.com/vu5sV58yWK— Sho Nuff (@edgedinero) August 22, 2018
When the police won't respond to your call about the black lady taking your spot in Zumba class. pic.twitter.com/1VSL618EkL— Iva Rogers (@IvaARogers) August 22, 2018
Tommy's face is usable for more than just anger at the existence of brown people.
When a hispanic woman grabs the last dress in your size off the rack and the manager of the Forever 21 refuses to call ICE pic.twitter.com/aTV2Hg17Je— J Crowley (@jdcrowley) August 22, 2018
When the mimosas are NOT, in fact, 'bottomless.' pic.twitter.com/Qs7ppfE7Zs— ❄️ Rory 🐦 (@Ra_Ra_Rory) August 22, 2018
The internet is good sometimes. This is one of those times.