Tomi Lahren says Trump can’t be impeached because he 'won the election,' Twitter says 'LOL.'

Tony Lahoney Tammy Larsen Timothée Lolamet Tomi Lahren appeared on the president's favorite show, Fox and Friends, on Wednesday, and had a truly terrible take about impeachment.
According to
Turnip Twofer Toni, a president cannot be impeached if they won an election.
Because Fox News loves trashing Hollywood celebrities they are actually extremely jealous of, Lahren was asked to comment on Sean Penn's recent comment that Trump should be impeached.
Her hot take is that because Trump won the election, he should be immune to impeachment hearings. That's literally the opposite of what "impeachment" means.
(The impeachment stuff comes five minutes in.)
"Well, if he was listening to the American people, he would understand that President Trump won the election, and the American people have spoken," Lahren said, which would make more sense if he had won the popular vote. "The fact he wants to throw out there we should arbitrarily impeach Donald Trump. I would like to hear his reasoning behind that."
People latched on to this great moment in Fox News logic.
By definition, a POTUS can *only* be impeached if they "won the election".@TomiLahren is quite the rocket scientist / brain surgeon.— John Lorenz (@StrangeShadows) March 28, 2018
Once again a fox noise contributor proves you don't have to know what you're talking about to get a job there you just have to be able to talk @TomiLahren— linda pankewicz (@LindaPankewicz) March 28, 2018
March 28, 2018
@tomilahren Ever read this or hear of "High Crimes & Misdemeanors?" Q: which Amendment prevents Trumpeter from seeking a 3rd term? I see why it is called #FoxFascistNews! pic.twitter.com/ivfe6S1tEj— David Johannesen (@helentaylorjoha) March 28, 2018
That's the very reason why we can impeach him, otherwise, we'd just throw his ass in jail and then ignore him.— S Nogg (@SNogg3) March 28, 2018
What???? If he hadn’t won the election, there would be no basis for impeachment! What’s she trying to feed people....besides lies I mean!— Diana Bullock (@dihi21) March 28, 2018
A lot of Trumpsters—including Sarah Huckabee Sanders—do this. When they can't defend his behavior, they go, "B-b-but he won the election, OKAY?!"
If she's genuinely in hearing "reasoning" behind the calls for impeachment, lucky for her there are plenty.
1. Violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution!
4. Threatening Robert Mueller!
Just because Tomi Lahren and Fox News don't want to believe that there are reasons to impeach Trump, it doesn't mean that they don't exist.