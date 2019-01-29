Tomi Lahren's sexist attack on Kamala Harris backfired spectacularly.

Orli Matlow
Jan 29, 2019@6:56 PM
We're one month into 2019, and you know what that means: 2020 is in full swing!

The Democratic primary is wide open, and lead by three formidable female senators: Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), and Kamala Harris (California).

The race thus far has generated some interesting takes about things like criminal justice and taxing the rich, and this absolutely abysmal tweet from Tomi Lahren that made me want to put my brain in a bucket of acid.

Timmy Lerman is not only accusing the senator of sleeping to the top, but is also announcing to the world that she has no idea what "consent" means.

Harris is a 54-year-old woman. She is now married to a dude named Doug.

In the years before she married Doug, she dated people. One of those people was Willie Brown, a former San Francisco mayor who decided to write a short column about their relationship.

Rather than discuss Harris's policy positions or mention her impressively attended campaign launch in Oakland, they decided to focus on this, because that's the respect they show women.

Tonsil Lasagna wants to make a consensual relationship Harris had twenty years ago the focus of her candidacy from her perch at Roger Ailes' Sexual Harassment Factory (aka Fox News).

The rumor they're going with is that Harris was his mistress. That has been debunked, as Brown had been long separated from his wife at the time.

This relationship from twenty years ago likely didn't have anything to do with Harris getting elected to the Senate in 2016, because who has even heard of this dude?!?

As with any Tramadol Linkedin tweet, this one is getting ratio'd, and the replies are something to behold.

Twitter
What does the consensual relationship have to do with #MeToo?

Um, nothing.

Is this the best you got, Timberley?

The Senator from California will have none of your sexist bullsh*t, thank you.
Giphy
