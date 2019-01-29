Tomi Lahren's sexist attack on Kamala Harris backfired spectacularly.

We're one month into 2019, and you know what that means: 2020 is in full swing!

The Democratic primary is wide open, and lead by three formidable female senators: Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), and Kamala Harris (California).

The race thus far has generated some interesting takes about things like criminal justice and taxing the rich, and this absolutely abysmal tweet from Tomi Lahren that made me want to put my brain in a bucket of acid.

Hey @KamalaHarris given that you’re so vocal about the #MeToo movement, what are your thoughts on sleeping your way to the top of your political career? I’ll wait. https://t.co/jSmM0xg39C — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 28, 2019

Timmy Lerman is not only accusing the senator of sleeping to the top, but is also announcing to the world that she has no idea what "consent" means.

Harris is a 54-year-old woman. She is now married to a dude named Doug.

That moment when you walk by the tv in your office lobby and see your wife speaking to ⁦@jaketapper⁩ on that tv... pic.twitter.com/rglvdvAksY — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) January 9, 2019

In the years before she married Doug, she dated people. One of those people was Willie Brown, a former San Francisco mayor who decided to write a short column about their relationship.