Tomi Lahren's sexist attack on Kamala Harris backfired spectacularly.

We're one month into 2019, and you know what that means: 2020 is in full swing!
The Democratic primary is wide open, and lead by three formidable female senators: Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), and Kamala Harris (California).
The race thus far has generated some interesting takes about things like criminal justice and taxing the rich, and this absolutely abysmal tweet from Tomi Lahren that made me want to put my brain in a bucket of acid.
Timmy Lerman is not only accusing the senator of sleeping to the top, but is also announcing to the world that she has no idea what "consent" means.
Harris is a 54-year-old woman. She is now married to a dude named Doug.
In the years before she married Doug, she dated people. One of those people was Willie Brown, a former San Francisco mayor who decided to write a short column about their relationship.
Rather than discuss Harris's policy positions or mention her impressively attended campaign launch in Oakland, they decided to focus on this, because that's the respect they show women.
Tonsil Lasagna wants to make a consensual relationship Harris had twenty years ago the focus of her candidacy from her perch at Roger Ailes' Sexual Harassment Factory (aka Fox News).
The rumor they're going with is that Harris was his mistress. That has been debunked, as Brown had been long separated from his wife at the time.
It's true that Brown has technically been married since 1958. However, Brown and his wife separated amicably in 1982 — more than 10 years before his relationship with Harris began — according to a 1984 New York Times profile of Brown.
This relationship from twenty years ago likely didn't have anything to do with Harris getting elected to the Senate in 2016, because who has even heard of this dude?!?
As with any Tramadol Linkedin tweet, this one is getting ratio'd, and the replies are something to behold.
An impressive woman engaging in a serious relationship with a powerful man is not "sleeping your way to the top." Maybe you're thinking of Melania.— improper-ganda (@improper_ganda) January 29, 2019
Kamala shouldn't advocate for #MeToo but a morally challenged potus who feels lost in a church is the evangelicals' savior?
OH HELL NO YOU DAMN TWIT! You have an incredibly orange, sexual predator that you praise, who has 5 children w/3 different women, who has screwed porn stars to playmates from here to Russia & back & you want to point your fucking finger at Kamala? Sit down, shut up you hypocrite!— lauren girard (@laureniscooking) January 29, 2019
Oh no! Did she pay him 130k to keep quiet???— janice krehbiel (@jttravis2) January 29, 2019
Who did you sleep with to still be at the bottom?— Jen Skelly (@Jenlskelly) January 29, 2019
This is ridiculous, even for you Tomi. Your attempts to slut shame Harris are pathetic and sexist.— Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) January 29, 2019
What does the consensual relationship have to do with #MeToo?
Um, nothing.
Are you freaking kidding me? There is no equivalency between a relationship between two consenting adults and sexual assault. Making these statements is a horrible attempt to delegitimize those are and have experienced sexual assault.— CindyP (@CindyP2321) January 29, 2019
What does a consensual affair 25 years ago have to do with MeToo?— Laura Ehrig 🌎💙 (@LauraEhrig) January 29, 2019
Is it really “sleeping one’s way to the top” when she won 3 statewide elections in the most populous state with the largest economy long after said affair ended?
Is this the best you got, Timberley?