Everyone is pointing out the glaring irony in Tomi Lahren's callout of Taylor Swift.

In a truly bonkers turn of events because nothing about the year 2018 is even remotely normal, the midterm elections have become a proxy war between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

Even stranger: country singer Swift is the one endorsing Democrats while Kanye has gone full MAGA.

The alt-right, who once heralded Swift as their "Aryan Goddess," are devastated that the pop princess has abandoned them for LGBTQ rights and human decency.

Along with neo-Nazis on 4chan, one of the people kvetching about Swift's admission of empathy is the Taylor Swift of Fox News, Tomi Lahren.

With absolutely no understanding of irony, the 26-year-old talking head denounced celebrities who "pop off sh*t they don't understand. Period."

Let’s be clear, I’m not with Taylor and I’m not with Kanye. I’m not for celebrities that pop off of sh*t they don’t understand. Period. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 8, 2018

Well according to Twitter, Lahren just described herself. Period. Oh, and that also sounds like the president, who started off on a reality show.

The president that you so openly support is literally a celebrity with no political background. Take a seat, Tomato Lasagna. — Samantha (@manthapaige13) October 8, 2018