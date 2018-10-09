Everyone is pointing out the glaring irony in Tomi Lahren's callout of Taylor Swift.

In a truly bonkers turn of events because nothing about the year 2018 is even remotely normal, the midterm elections have become a proxy war between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
Even stranger: country singer Swift is the one endorsing Democrats while Kanye has gone full MAGA.
The alt-right, who once heralded Swift as their "Aryan Goddess," are devastated that the pop princess has abandoned them for LGBTQ rights and human decency.
Along with neo-Nazis on 4chan, one of the people kvetching about Swift's admission of empathy is the Taylor Swift of Fox News, Tomi Lahren.
With absolutely no understanding of irony, the 26-year-old talking head denounced celebrities who "pop off sh*t they don't understand. Period."
Well according to Twitter, Lahren just described herself. Period. Oh, and that also sounds like the president, who started off on a reality show.
The president that you so openly support is literally a celebrity with no political background. Take a seat, Tomato Lasagna.— Samantha (@manthapaige13) October 8, 2018
This from the girl who didn’t know her insurance was thanks to Obamacare— Dr. Donna #ExpectUs Noble (@DonnaNoble10th) October 9, 2018
I trust your opinion on anything as much as I trust Kanye’s opinion on, well, anything
I’ll take tweets that age horribly for $500:https://t.co/tXrtwDsjt6 pic.twitter.com/XBAP0wkwEQ— NR (@navnoova) October 8, 2018
Can you explain how you are more qualified to speak about politics than Taylor? I’ll wait.— Alyssa Hertzig (@alyssahertzig) October 8, 2018
But you're with Trump. A celebrity who never did an ounce of public service in his life to qualify for the WH. No military, no House seat, no local government, not even a volunteering in community causes.— Artiste interrompu (@ThayerBerlyn) October 9, 2018
RIP Irony.
4th Century BCE - 2018 AD
For what it's worth, it looks like Termi Lerman doesn't want to burn ALL her bridges just in case Taylor ever wants to invite her to join her Girl Gang.
You're still not invited to the Fourth of July barbecue, Tammy.