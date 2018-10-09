Everyone is pointing out the glaring irony in Tomi Lahren's callout of Taylor Swift.

Everyone is pointing out the glaring irony in Tomi Lahren's callout of Taylor Swift.
Orli Matlow
Oct 09, 2018@2:14 PM
Advertising

In a truly bonkers turn of events because nothing about the year 2018 is even remotely normal, the midterm elections have become a proxy war between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

Everyone is pointing out the glaring irony in Tomi Lahren's callout of Taylor Swift.
Imma let you finish, but 2018 is the weirdest year of all time. ALL TIME.
Giphy

Even stranger: country singer Swift is the one endorsing Democrats while Kanye has gone full MAGA.

The alt-right, who once heralded Swift as their "Aryan Goddess," are devastated that the pop princess has abandoned them for LGBTQ rights and human decency.

Along with neo-Nazis on 4chan, one of the people kvetching about Swift's admission of empathy is the Taylor Swift of Fox News, Tomi Lahren.

With absolutely no understanding of irony, the 26-year-old talking head denounced celebrities who "pop off sh*t they don't understand. Period."

Well according to Twitter, Lahren just described herself. Period. Oh, and that also sounds like the president, who started off on a reality show.

Advertising
Advertising

RIP Irony.

4th Century BCE - 2018 AD

Advertising

For what it's worth, it looks like Termi Lerman doesn't want to burn ALL her bridges just in case Taylor ever wants to invite her to join her Girl Gang.

You're still not invited to the Fourth of July barbecue, Tammy.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 