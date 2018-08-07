Tomi Lahren's tweet about cocaine in San Francisco has people calling fake news.

Tomi Lahren, the latest mutation in the proud American virus known as the Fox News Blondes, gets paid to bless the world with dumb takes, and her latest one is no exception.

Tooni Lasagna tweeted out this very real, very likely anecdote in which a man was snorting cocaine off the street in the liberal enclave known as San Francisco, and the tweet got ratio'd real quick.

Twitter

According to Tony Logan, the once beautiful city of San Francisco, with its rolling hills and scenic vistas, has turned into a "cesspool" of depravity, with men doing expensive drugs off the sidewalk and probably even cockroaches crawling about thanks to liberal open-mindedness.

Giphy

People were doubtful that this alleged cocaine sighting even happened.

Ah, yes. This certainly happened. Just like the time you got into a fight playing basketball in Philadelphia and had to move in with your relatives in Bel-Air https://t.co/Cq5DCouB4I — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 6, 2018

This is so poorly written. It's fine if you want to insult San Francisco. Those of us who live in The Bay do it all the time. But it makes absolutely no sense to talk about how San Francisco used to be when you say this is your 1st time in San Francisco. #ReadingIsFundamental https://t.co/iZj6jEKmsG — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 6, 2018