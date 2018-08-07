Tomi Lahren's tweet about cocaine in San Francisco has people calling fake news.

Tomi Lahren, the latest mutation in the proud American virus known as the Fox News Blondes, gets paid to bless the world with dumb takes, and her latest one is no exception.
Tooni Lasagna tweeted out this very real, very likely anecdote in which a man was snorting cocaine off the street in the liberal enclave known as San Francisco, and the tweet got ratio'd real quick.
According to Tony Logan, the once beautiful city of San Francisco, with its rolling hills and scenic vistas, has turned into a "cesspool" of depravity, with men doing expensive drugs off the sidewalk and probably even cockroaches crawling about thanks to liberal open-mindedness.
People were doubtful that this alleged cocaine sighting even happened.
August 6, 2018
Doing drugs off the street is actually more of a conservative thing.
Hey Tami, Opioids are even worse throughout our country. Why are you calling the USA a cesspool of individuals that have addictions? This isn't a Dem or GOP issue, it is a bipartisan problem. Eric Bolling, Fox News, son OD on drugs and died.— JenDan31 (@jenDanser31) August 7, 2018
How can hobos even afford such luxury drugs?
Timmy Lymphoma still insists that the story is real, and that the joke's on you for daring to question such ironclad storytelling.
Enjoy San Fran, Tammy. It sounds awesome!