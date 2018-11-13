Tomi Lahren slammed Michelle Obama for dissing Trump and now she's tasting her own medicine.

Fox News' mean girl Regina George bleached Barbie-bot, Tomi Lahren, has insulted Michelle and Barack Obama yet again.

In Michelle's new book, "Becoming," she writes that she stopped "even trying to smile" at President Trump's inauguration on January 20th, 2017. She described the difference in the celebratory feelings at her husband's previous two inaugurations, writing, "Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals. But in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.”

While both Barack No-Drama-Obama and Michelle have been relatively quiet in their open disapproval of our current president (which is a lesson in professional maturity for all of us) it is worth noting that Michelle also writes in her book that she'll "never forgive" Trump for spreading the ridiculous "birther theory." She describes Trump accusing Barack Obama of not being born in the United States, "The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."